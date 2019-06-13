Eugene has a tendency to get uncharacteristically warm in the summer months, and with that warmth often comes a bit of a sweet tooth. While Eugene has a very eclectic restaurant scene, the delicious dessert options are often overlooked. Here are five spots to hit in Eugene, some are more obvious than others.
Prince Pucklers
1605 E 19th Ave, Eugene, OR 97403
Let’s just get this one out of the way. Prince Pucklers is Eugene’s most popular ice cream spot and often boasts a large line stretching out the door and spilling onto the sidewalk. Part of the allure of Prince Pucklers is its local ownership and fresh summer flavors like the fresh strawberry ice cream or fresh banana brownie. It's hard to find something as satisfying, yet refreshing as a fresh-fruit ice cream on a hot day.
I Scream for Waffles
1412 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
More for ice cream: I Scream for Waffles is a newer take on the timeless ice cream prose. This food truck combines delicious ice cream flavors with a combination of toppings sitting atop a warm, fresh waffle. This is the perfect nighttime dessert to end the day. And with its prime location parked by the Ninkasi Tap Room on Sundays, it makes for a great nightcap.
Vanilla Jills
298 Blair Blvd, Eugene, OR 97402
This is the ice cream spot for those that crave silky creaminess without the pesky dairy. Vanilla Jills serves vegan ice cream, along with gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free options to give those with dietary restrictions a sweet treat. Vanilla Jills is located in the Whiteaker area, also by Ninkasi, which makes it a great after-meal stop before leaving the Whit.
The Vintage
837 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401
This spot is a little more niche than the rest and serves itself to a fancy outing with friends. The Vintage specializes in fondue. There are a few options: dark chocolate, milk chocolate or white chocolate. The fondue is then served with fresh fruit, cheesecake, pretzel sticks, marshmallows and house-made rice crispies. Those who don’t swoon at the thought of liquid chocolate can choose from a mouth-watering menu of sweet crepes like the Funky Monkey, which pairs bananas, chocolate sauce and Nutella.
Sweet Life
Patisserie: 755 Monroe St, Eugene, OR 97402
Petite: 1609 E 19th Ave, Eugene, OR 97403
Last, but certainly not least in anyone’s book, is the Eugene classic — Sweet Life. This popular dessert spot often includes a long, double-backed line that is worth the wait. Whether it is a slice of refreshing fruity cheesecake or a rich German chocolate cake, Sweet Life has it covered. Now with a location both in the Whitaker neighborhood and on E 19th avenue adjacent to Prince Pucklers, Sweet Life has the entire South Eugene area sandwiched. Sweet Life is also extremely accommodating for all dietary restrictions, offering delicious vegan cakes and a wide array of gluten-free and dairy-free options.