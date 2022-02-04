Many college students enter into their first year wide eyed and ready for all the new experiences like drinking cheap Natty Lights at parties and late night study sessions at the library. Plus, the chance to meet new people and attempt to spark romantic (or sexual) connections! One of the best parts about entering college is taking the time to explore these sorts of relationships without the constraints of parents and guardians.
As technology keeps improving, so does the online dating scene. Back in the early 2000s, online dating was solely cringey websites like OKCupid or Match.com. But, as we’ve become a technology obsessed society, dating apps are becoming increasingly popular. So the real question: Are they worth it?There is definitely a spectrum to the debate around dating apps, but it does feel like everyone is on them.
Maggie Bertrand, is a second-year student studying sociology who has been off and on dating apps over the last few years. She predominantly uses Bumble but has been on Tinder in the past. Bumble is a dating app that focuses on relationship building, while Tinder is becoming popular for having more casual relationships.
“I have used dating apps in the past,” Bertrand said. “Mostly just Tinder and Bumble. After a bit, I uninstalled Tinder. But I kept Bumble; I just liked the vibe more; it’s more respectful.”
As many know, Tinder was one of the first dating apps and has been known for quick hookups. Many cite Tinder as an origin to modern hookup culture because it provided an easy platform to find people. Bertrand has been on Tinder and she tends to not love those experiences.
“When I’ve gone on dates from Tinder, it’s been way more presumptuous,” Bertrand said. “But I just went on a date with someone from Bumble, and it went really well. They were super sweet and respectful. I think Bumble is a better platform, it leads to more respectful communication and dates.”
One thing Bertrand points out about dating apps is intentions. There may be presumptions with apps like Tinder that have been said to promote hookup culture or just casual flings. When creating a profile and deciding to be a part of the dating app community, Bertrand mentioned having your own intention and sticking to it is important.
“It’s not a bad thing to be honest on your profile. Oftentimes we present ourselves in a certain way on the apps so we get validation,” Bertrand said. “But, if there is something you’re looking for, don’t be afraid to put that on your profile. And you will eventually meet someone who matches you.”
In the end, Bertrand stands in the middle of the spectrum. While dating apps can be a great source of finding relationships and making connections, there are some downsides to using a screen as a way to meet people.
On the other side of the spectrum is Ogonna Mekkam, a fourth-year student studying Biology who predominantly stays off dating apps.
“First time I was ever on a dating app, my friend made one [profile] in high school. And, I immediately deleted it,” Mekkam said. “Then I made one last year, and it was Tinder. It was literally the worst thing I've ever done for myself.”
Mekkam went on to say dating apps tend to make her uncomfortable and usually do not give her what she wants. Again, there are some expectations and assumptions that come with dating apps. Because they are so associated with hookup culture, communication about true intentions may be difficult.
“I’ve never gone on a date with someone from a dating app. I just don’t know them, like that is kinda weird. Also, with dating apps you get what you want, with what you put in,” Mekkam said. “I’ve had a couple of friends that met their boyfriends on dating apps, which is impressive. Because dating apps are mostly known for hookup culture.”
Hookup culture is something that many college students are surrounded by, and it can be hard to figure out where you stand with it. There may be a pressure to randomly hook up with people and enjoy it, but it is not for everyone and that’s okay.
When it comes to meeting someone in a less obvious way, Mekkam and Bertrand both have some thoughts.
“It’s more natural to meet someone through a friend or a class. If you meet through a friend, your friend usually will know if it’s okay and even class, like you’re in the same setting so you probably have something in common,” Ogonna said.
While attempting to meet someone outside of an app can be fun and more successful there are some difficulties. Bertrand on the other hand thinks it’s a bit more complicated meeting someone at a party or in the classroom.
“It’s definitely different,” Bertrand said.“It’s more natural, but it’s also a lot less clear. When you’re on a dating app it’s kinda clear. But meeting in class or through a friend it’s harder to navigate.”
Overall dating apps are a contentious topic. They can make it easier to find people to connect with, but it can lead to hookup culture which some people do not want. Deciding to download dating apps is all about figuring out what you want to get out of the experience. In the end, it’s all about what you want.