Throughout Eugene and Springfield, colorful and artistic celebrations of Día de los Muertos – also known as Day of the Dead – are bringing the community together both virtually and in-person. The community-oriented celebrations honor long-lasting traditions, the Mexican culture and the lives of deceased family members.
Maude Kerns Art Center’s 27th Annual Día de los Muertos Exhibit
For years the Maude Kerns Art Center has put together a vibrant, eccentric and colorful exhibit that features dozens of traditional skeletons in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The collection combines the art of local artists and celebratory traditional altars created by various community members. The altars on display are touching and personal, including family photos, personal items and cultural artifacts. There is even an altar dedicated to Maude Kerns. This exhibit is on display in person and online through Nov. 2, and the museum is open to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The suggested entrance donation is $3 per person and $5 per family.
“In spite of all the challenges and hardships this year that everyone has faced we have a fabulous presentation of artwork and altars that are touching, exciting, colorful and creative and that speak to the cycles of life and death in a meaningful and hopeful way,” Sarah Ciampa, the exhibition coordinator for Maude Kerns Art Center, said in an email.
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art’s exhibits and celebrations
For 39 years the JSMA has hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration featuring an altar viewing, dancing, music and poetry online and in person. It will host an outdoor altar viewing in its courtyards where visitors can see various celebratory altars on Nov. 1 and 2. The rest of its traditional programming will take place virtually on its YouTube channel. The JSMA also has two exhibits on display, “Entre Mundos: Memory and Material” as well as “Nuestra Imagen Actual: Our present image: Mexico and the Graphic Arts 1929-1959,” that celebrate Mexican culture and artists. “Entre Mundos” follows an Aztec myth and other connections between culture, consciousness and economies of power. “Nuestra Imagen Actual” holds the artwork of the printmaker José Guadalupe Posada that captures historical events in breathtaking pieces. “Nuestra Imagen Actual” will be on view through Feb. 14 and “Entre Mundos” will be on view through June 6. The JSMA is open to members of the UO community and JSMA members on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for the general public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for UO students, staff and faculty. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time and will be timed.
“José Guadalupe Posada rekindled the cult of the dead through his calaveras, witty, satirical images of skeletons that remind the viewer that rich or poor, powerful or powerless, we all come to the same fate, in death we are all equal,” Cheryl Hartup, JSMA’s curator of academic programs and Latin American and Carribean art, said in an email.
The Springfield Public Library and the Springfield History Museum
The Springfield History Museum and Springfield Public Library have teamed up to put on a Día de los Muertos celebration for the community. It will include a community altar on display at the museum, a community altar competition, make-your-own-altar kits, a community procession and virtual artist workshops. The community altar will feature items from various community members. The museum and library will accept donations of items to be included in the altar through Oct. 30. The community altar competition allows for any members of the community to submit a photo of their own altar for online voting through Nov. 4. The community procession will take place on Nov. 2 and will go from Springfield City Hall to the Springfield History Museum. It will feature music by El Taller de Son Jarocho.
Día de los Muertos reunites families with their departed loved ones in a wonderful celebration of life and culture dedicated to those who have passed on. Through beautiful altars, colorful displays of culture and long lasting traditions, the holiday comes to life in Eugene.