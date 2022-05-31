The time is finally here. For many of you seniors, the time has come to spread your wings and fly away from your Eugene nest. Although you may be feeling a moment of bittersweetness — excited for what’s to come but sad to say goodbye — it’s only right to end your college experience with a bang. Your outfit can set the tone as you make the most of your day of triumph and celebration — here are a few outfit tips to feel confident and poised on your special day.

Tip 1: Emphasize your shoes

One of the most overlooked aspects of a formal outfit can be the footwear, but for graduates, this can be the most important piece. You’ll be wearing a long cap and gown as you walk across the stage, and the most visible element of your outfit during this climactic moment will be your shoes. So if you have ever needed a pair of statement shoes to really pop as you walk centerstage, now is the time.

For a conventionally masculine look, go for a nice pair of wingtips or loafers in a bright, eye-catching color. Maybe even experiment and try a pair with a pattern or texture. Don’t be afraid to test out some abstract options — play around with unconventional design schemes.

For a conventionally feminine look, strut across the floor with a pair of eye-catching block heels or wedges. Color and patterns will make your shoes pop and will add the pizazz your outfit needs with a gown, so consider trying out some bold, saturated colors and designs.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of heels, I would still recommend a heel or wedge of some kind, even if it’s small, allowing for the best posture as you walk and stand on the stage. Block heels and wedges specifically will also provide more balance and stability while you’re walking and if you end up walking on grass for some post-ceremony family pictures.

Tip 2: Don’t be afraid to go bold

To go along with your shoes, try to add some brightness and color to your clothing pieces. It’s your big day and it’s all about you, so take the opportunity to do what you can to stand out. For conventionally feminine styles, it could be as simple as a summery solid color for a dress or skirt, or a bold monochrome color palette for a formal jumpsuit. Incorporating floral or other print designs are also a great way to create a vivid look.

For conventionally masculine styles, going bold is also as simple as choosing a saturated solid color tie on top of a white button-up, or if you’re daring, creating an interesting palette with a colored shirt with your bright colored tie to complement each other. You can also try adding to a funky arrangement with a pair of colored slacks. The possibilities are endless with a shirt-tie-slacks combination.

When it comes to coloring your outfit, I wouldn’t worry about trying to match with the gown. Everyone is wearing the same cap and gown, and it will come off eventually, so stylize your outfit freely separate from the gown.

Tip 3: Accessorize

One of the most fun elements of your cap and gown style can be how you accessorize. Not just the jewelry you wear — which will likely be completely covered up by the gown — but how you decorate your cap. Make your outfit that much more memorable by adding playful and artsy designs to your cap. You can add pictures from your favorite college memories, an inspirational quote, a makeshift meme, floral patterns, glitter, you name it. Go crazy with it, and get creative — your cap is your canvas.

As graduation day gets closer, think about how you want to feel when you move your tassel from right to left. Underneath the gown, what you choose to wear can give you a sense of pride and swag. So when they call your name over the speakers and you begin to take the walk you’ve been waiting for your whole life, own that stage while feeling like a million bucks.