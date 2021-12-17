If you’re like me and enjoy a bountiful breakfast, then I have the perfect recipe for you! There are so many different breakfast options out there to choose from, but I’m going to tell you about a few of my favorites. These recipes are great for breakfast with friends and roommates, and they’ve worked wonders on a hangover or two.
For me, a breakfast isn’t complete without some crispy bacon, a couple sausage links, a golden waffle or fluffy pancake and delicious hash browns. I love to sleep in on a Sunday morning and make a big, delicious meal for myself and my roommates, and these are the recipes I keep coming back to. Some of these breakfast recipes may take some time to prepare and cook, but the results are worth it every time.
Ingredients:
- Whole Foods Spiced Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix
- This is one of my favorite mixes, but any will do.
- 1 egg
- 1 ¼ cup of milk
- 4 tbsp of melted butter
- 1-2 Russet potatoes
- Depending on serving size
- 1 cup of diced white onion
- Bacon
- Johnsonville Original Breakfast Pork Sausage Links
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Maple syrup
Pancake Instructions:
- Heat a skillet over medium heat.
- In a big mixing bowl, add in 2 cups of pancake mix, 1 egg, 4 tbsp of melted butter and 1 ¼ cups of milk. Whisk until the mixture is smooth and lumps disappear. Let the batter sit for 3 minutes to thicken.
- Pour ¼ cup of batter per pancake into the skillet, and let it cook.
- Flip pancake over when bubbles appear and the edges are dry. Continue to cook them until they are golden brown.
- Enjoy with some maple syrup!
Waffle Instructions:
- Heat your waffle iron, and spray with nonstick spray.
- Combine 2 cups of waffle mix, 1 egg, 4 tbsp of melted butter and 1 ¼ cups of milk together in a mixing bowl, and whisk until the batter has a smooth consistency. Let the batter rest for 3 minutes to thicken.
- Pour your desired amount of batter into the center of the waffle iron and cook for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown.
- Pour your syrup and enjoy!
Hash Browns:
- Peel your Russet potatoes until all the skin is removed.
- Using a box grater, grate your peeled potatoes over a small bowl.
- Dice 1 cup of white onions. (This can also be done using the box grater, but I find more moisture is released when grated.) Combine your onions with your potatoes.
- With a thin towel, or paper towels, dump your potatoes and onions into the center, and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. This will be important for how well your hash browns cook.
- Season your potatoes. (I really enjoy my hash browns with some garlic salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.)
- Over medium-high heat, drizzle some olive oil, and plop down a spoonful of hash browns into your skillet. Use a spatula to spread the potatoes in a thin layer. This will help the potatoes cook more evenly and crisp up.
- After a few minutes, check your hash browns by lifting up an edge with your spatula. Once they are a nice golden brown, flip them over, and continue cooking.
- Once they have cooked to perfection, put them on your plate and enjoy!
Bacon & Sausage:
- Heat your skillet over medium heat. Add your sausage links.
- Turn your sausages over routinely, until they are cooked on all sides.
- When sausages are fully cooked, take them off the heat, and set them aside.
- Add in your bacon strips. The bacon will start to curl up on the sides, and the fat will render.
- Flip your bacon when ready and continue to cook until desired crispness.
- When your bacon is ready, take it off the heat, and place it on a paper towel. This will help absorb any excess grease.
- Plate your sausage and bacon and dig in!