For all you aspiring chefs looking to cook your significant other the perfect date night dinner, look no further. I am going to tell you all about one of my favorite ways to cook a tasty meal for two, all on a single sheet pan. Cooking the perfect meal for a loved one can be difficult, especially when you have limited cookware and are buying ingredients on a budget.
This recipe is sure to impress your date and will have them going back for seconds every time. On top of that, this recipe is a great way to learn cooking techniques that you can use with other meals. This is such a fun and simple recipe to follow, and the results are always delicious.
For this recipe, I’ll teach you all my favorite tips and tricks for roasting carrots, potatoes and salmon. However, these cooking instructions will also work great with Brussels sprouts, zucchini, mushrooms and many other vegetables if you want to make substitutions to fit your taste preferences.
Ingredients:
- 2 salmon filets
- I typically buy Atlantic salmon. I find that this salmon is lighter and juicier than Alaskan salmon, which is a bit denser.
- 1 bag of Trader Joe’s Potato Medley
- These potatoes will add a nice addition of color to your meal and taste amazing. However, Yukon Gold Potatoes will also be delicious if the mix of potatoes is frightening.
- 3-4 large carrots
- 1 lemon
- Rosemary, thyme, red pepper flakes
- These seasonings on potatoes are absolutely delicious, but the seasonings themselves can be expensive. An alternative option (and one of my favorites) is using your favorite taco seasoning to add some spice to your potatoes. This is another great (and significantly cheaper) seasoning option!
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Set your oven to 375° and grab one large sheet pan. Cover your sheet pan in parchment paper or foil.
- Cut your potatoes into bite size pieces, about half an inch in thickness and spread them out on your baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season heavily with red pepper flakes, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper, (or taco seasoning).
- Wash and skin your carrots and cut off both ends. Cut your carrots in half crosswise and then lengthwise twice. You should be left with carrot spears.
- Add your carrots to your bake sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Add your desired seasonings onto your carrots.
- Cut your lemon in half. Cut one lemon wedge and four lemon slices. Place your wedges on the baking sheet with your vegetables. Put the baking sheet in the oven for 15 minutes.
- When 15 minutes have passed, take your baking sheet out of the oven. With a pair of tongs, move your veggies around. This will give everything a chance to get a nice even cook.
- Create an open space in the center of your baking sheet and place your salmon filets skin side down. Drizzle your salmon with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place your lemon slices on your filets. This will keep your salmon nice and moist as it cooks.
- Place your baking sheet back into the oven and cook for another 15 minutes. When your timer is up, using tongs, squeeze your cooked lemon wedges over your potatoes and carrots. This will add some acidity and amazing flavor to your veggies.
- Plate your dish and enjoy this delicious meal with your favorite person!