Nothing gets me in the season of fall more than the abundance of pumpkins. Pumpkin bread, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin pie ––, you name it, I’ll eat it. My favorite taste of pumpkin by far would be pumpkin cookies.

There’s something so satisfying about biting into a pumpkin cookie fresh out of the oven that always has me going back for seconds. This is the perfect recipe to kick off the fall and start off spooky season.

One thing that you will need for this recipe is a can of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumkin. I always love seeing the orange cans of Libby’s in grocery stores during the fall. If there’s anything I remember as a child about my mom’s famous pumpkin bread, it’s the orange Libby’s can she would use every time. These cans are iconic and genuinely make the most delicious pumpkin desserts.

This recipe is great because it uses seasonal ingredients, has a short bake time, and yields enough to feed a classroom. Of course, if you’re only trying to bake a few, put your dough in the freezer to bake at a later date. Or indulge in the season, and bake the entire batch for your friends, roommates, and coworkers.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1 stick of softened butter

1 cup of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 egg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions: