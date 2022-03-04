There is nothing more delicious and satisfying than a warm, tasty risotto on a cold night. I absolutely adore this recipe, and I guarantee you will too.

For any aspiring chefs out there who are interested in making risotto but feel intimidated, don’t fret! Risotto is actually a super easy recipe to follow and doesn’t require any fancy or expensive cooking equipment. With only a few ingredients, risotto is jam packed with flavor.

This is a recipe I’ve made for both friends and roommates, and each time I haven’t had to worry about leftovers. If the mushrooms aren’t agreeing with your taste preferences, just leave them out or feel free to substitute them with some other vegetables like bell peppers, broccolini or asparagus. Or you can always omit any vegetables and let the risotto shine on its own!

Risotto calls for a specific kind of Italian rice called Arborio rice, named after a town in Italy. Arborio rice is shorter and thicker than other kinds of rice, and has a higher starch content. Because of this, the rice creates a creamy texture and consistency when it’s cooked, yielding a delicious meal.

Risotto is a rich and creamy pasta dish that consists of slow cooking rice while it absorbs white wine and lots of chicken broth. The majority of labor that comes with making risotto is the time spent pouring the chicken broth into the rice in small batches. I recommend pulling up a chair and watching YouTube or scrolling through TikTok during this period to help pass the time. I guarantee that the final product is 10 times more delicious than any other easy microwavable meal out there.

Ingredients:

6 cups of chicken broth

1 container portobello mushrooms

1 container of white mushrooms

2 shallots

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

Carnaroli and Vialone Nano are other kinds of rice that will also work well.

½ cup dry white wine

I used Chateau Ste. Michelle, a nice dry and affordable white wine that can be found at most grocery stores.

3 tbsp chives

4 tbsp of butter

I use salted butter but unsalted works as well.

⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions: