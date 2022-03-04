There is nothing more delicious and satisfying than a warm, tasty risotto on a cold night. I absolutely adore this recipe, and I guarantee you will too.
For any aspiring chefs out there who are interested in making risotto but feel intimidated, don’t fret! Risotto is actually a super easy recipe to follow and doesn’t require any fancy or expensive cooking equipment. With only a few ingredients, risotto is jam packed with flavor.
This is a recipe I’ve made for both friends and roommates, and each time I haven’t had to worry about leftovers. If the mushrooms aren’t agreeing with your taste preferences, just leave them out or feel free to substitute them with some other vegetables like bell peppers, broccolini or asparagus. Or you can always omit any vegetables and let the risotto shine on its own!
Risotto calls for a specific kind of Italian rice called Arborio rice, named after a town in Italy. Arborio rice is shorter and thicker than other kinds of rice, and has a higher starch content. Because of this, the rice creates a creamy texture and consistency when it’s cooked, yielding a delicious meal.
Risotto is a rich and creamy pasta dish that consists of slow cooking rice while it absorbs white wine and lots of chicken broth. The majority of labor that comes with making risotto is the time spent pouring the chicken broth into the rice in small batches. I recommend pulling up a chair and watching YouTube or scrolling through TikTok during this period to help pass the time. I guarantee that the final product is 10 times more delicious than any other easy microwavable meal out there.
Ingredients:
6 cups of chicken broth
1 container portobello mushrooms
1 container of white mushrooms
2 shallots
1 ½ cups Arborio rice
Carnaroli and Vialone Nano are other kinds of rice that will also work well.
½ cup dry white wine
I used Chateau Ste. Michelle, a nice dry and affordable white wine that can be found at most grocery stores.
3 tbsp chives
4 tbsp of butter
I use salted butter but unsalted works as well.
⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions:
Clean and remove the stems from your mushrooms and thinly slice them. Dice up your shallots and chives into small pieces.
In a small saucepan, warm your chicken broth over low heat. In a big saucepan or large skillet, drizzle two tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Stir in your mushrooms and cook until soft. This should take about 3 minutes. Remove the mushrooms and their liquid from the saucepan and set aside.
In the same saucepan or skillet, drizzle in olive oil and add your shallots to your pan. Cook your shallots for about 1 minute before adding in Arborio rice. Stir your rice, making sure to coat with oil for about 2 minutes, or until the rice has taken on a pale, golden color.
Pour in your wine and stir constantly until the wine has been absorbed. Begin adding your warm broth to your risotto in ½ cup increments. Stir your rice until the broth has been absorbed before adding another ½ cup. Continue adding broth, ½ cup at a time, while stirring continuously until the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is al dente, or cooked through. This should take about 15-20 minutes.
Remove your risotto from the heat, and stir in your mushrooms with their liquid. Add your butter, chives and parmesan and give it a good stir. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
If you’re looking to pair this delicious meal with a nice drink, a crisp white wine will do the trick! Anything from a pinot grigio, chardonnay or sauvignon blanc will pair excellently with this flavorful dinner. Serve, sip and enjoy!