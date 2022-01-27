This week's recipe is for my vegan and vegetarian foodies who are looking for a great new dish to explore. This is a recipe I learned over winter break, and it quickly became one of my favorites. This dish makes for an amazing entree, a tasty side dish and great leftovers!
Gratins, or dishes that are topped with a browned crust, are incredibly tasty recipes that are packed with flavor. This is a french culinary technique that usually employs breadcrumbs, eggs, butter or grated cheese to create the crust.
For people with specific dietary restrictions or preferences this is a great vegetarian and/or vegan option. The ingredients that will change this meal from vegetarian to vegan are the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. I used Kikkoman Panko breadcrumbs, which are vegan. Other brands of breadcrumbs may not be vegan, but traditional Japanese Panko is always vegan. The parmesan cheese can be omitted from the recipe or replaced with a dairy-free substitute, which also works well.
One great thing about this recipe is that it is an excellent introduction to baking gratins, and it’s a delicious recipe that doesn’t require many ingredients or types of cookware. Additionally, these vegetables can be widely substituted to fit your tastes, if green beans and mushrooms aren’t appealing to you. Pick out your favorite veggies, and get cooking!
Ingredients:
1 large bag of fresh green beans
2 shallots
2 containers of mushrooms of your choice
White button mushrooms, Oyster and Shitake mushrooms work great for this dish.
1 1/2 cups of Panko breadcrumbs
2/3 cup of grated parmesan cheese
1 lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 baking dish or any rimmed baking cookware
Instructions:
Begin by setting your oven to 325°. In a large skillet over medium low heat, drizzle in about 1 Tbsp of olive oil and add in your breadcrumbs. Stir them continuously until the breadcrumbs are a golden brown. Remove them from the skillet and set them aside to cool down.
Wash your green beans and mushrooms, trim the ends off of your green beans, and slice your mushrooms into thin slices. Slice your shallots in half and cut them into half circles.
Over medium heat, drizzle some olive oil into your skillet and combine your shallots, green beans and mushrooms into the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and stir for about 5-8 minutes, or until the green beans are tender.
Add your green beans, mushrooms and shallots into a baking dish, or any rimmed baking cookware. Squeeze your lemon over your veggies, giving them a delicious hint of acidity and brightness.
Now that your breadcrumbs have cooled down, add in your parmesan cheese and mix together. Top your veggies with your breadcrumbs and spread evenly. (If you have the tool for it, zesting your lemon and adding that into your breadcrumb mixture will add more flavor to your breadcrumbs and make each bite that much tastier.)
Place your baking dish in the oven and set a timer for about 20-25 minutes. This will allow your cheese to melt nicely with the breadcrumbs, and for your green beans to finish cooking.
Remove from the oven, serve and enjoy!