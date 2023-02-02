As we begin the winter term and brave the cold Eugene weather, I’ve had a strong craving for some of my favorite comfort foods. There’s nothing better than getting home from a long day of school, shedding your outdoor layers and diving into a deliciously warm meal.

Since the holidays, pastas have been some of my favorite recipes to explore and try out, from trying out all sorts of creamy sauces to making my own tomato sauce from scratch. An all time favorite pasta of mine is easily lasagna, which I’ve loved since I was a kid. Lasagna itself can take awhile to make, and can be quite the tedious task as you navigate your way through each meat and cheese-filled layer. Replacing the traditional lasagna pasta with jumbo shells can definitely make the process much easier.

This recipe is great to share with friends, roommates and family for any occasion. The entire process should take about an hour, and with all the ingredients, you’re sure to have some leftovers to be enjoyed throughout the week.

I’ve enjoyed this recipe so much that it’s become my go-to meal for any potlucks or get-togethers. Another great thing about this lasagna is that the instructions are pretty easy to follow, and the recipe doesn’t require any cookware that the average college student wouldn’t already have. This is the perfect college take on lasagna, and once you make it for yourself, you’ll see why!

Ingredients:

1 box of jumbo pasta shells

1/2 pound ground beef

16 ounce tomato sauce

6 ounce tomato paste

14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2/3 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1 white onion, chopped

1 egg

Basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions