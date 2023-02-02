As we begin the winter term and brave the cold Eugene weather, I’ve had a strong craving for some of my favorite comfort foods. There’s nothing better than getting home from a long day of school, shedding your outdoor layers and diving into a deliciously warm meal.
Since the holidays, pastas have been some of my favorite recipes to explore and try out, from trying out all sorts of creamy sauces to making my own tomato sauce from scratch. An all time favorite pasta of mine is easily lasagna, which I’ve loved since I was a kid. Lasagna itself can take awhile to make, and can be quite the tedious task as you navigate your way through each meat and cheese-filled layer. Replacing the traditional lasagna pasta with jumbo shells can definitely make the process much easier.
This recipe is great to share with friends, roommates and family for any occasion. The entire process should take about an hour, and with all the ingredients, you’re sure to have some leftovers to be enjoyed throughout the week.
I’ve enjoyed this recipe so much that it’s become my go-to meal for any potlucks or get-togethers. Another great thing about this lasagna is that the instructions are pretty easy to follow, and the recipe doesn’t require any cookware that the average college student wouldn’t already have. This is the perfect college take on lasagna, and once you make it for yourself, you’ll see why!
Ingredients:
1 box of jumbo pasta shells
1/2 pound ground beef
16 ounce tomato sauce
6 ounce tomato paste
14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes
1 cup ricotta cheese
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2/3 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
1 white onion, chopped
1 egg
Basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Start by prepping your ingredients. Chop up one white onion, and mince 3-4 garlic cloves.
Preheat your oven to 350°F.
In a large skillet over medium heat, add in your 1/2 pound ground beef and let simmer until your beef is cooked through. Season with salt, pepper, and oregano.
Meanwhile, start heating your pasta water in a large pot, and add in your Jumbo shells once the water is boiling.
Add your chopped onion and minced garlic to your skillet with your ground beef, along with your 16 ounce tomato sauce, 6 ounce tomato paste and 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes. Let everything simmer nicely together for about 10-15 minutes.
In a separate bowl, add your ricotta, mozzarella, one egg and parmesan cheese together. Mix until the ingredients are combined.
Once your pasta is cooked through, drain your pasta water and place your Jumbo shells onto a baking dish.
With a spoon, scoop some of your ricotta mixture into each of your shells, and then top them off with your meat and sauce mixture.
Spoon the remaining sauce over your stuffed shells, and sprinkle the remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheese on top.
Bake in the oven at 350° for 25-30 minutes. Garnish with basil and enjoy!