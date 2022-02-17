As someone who loves to throw a party, I’m always searching for new recipes to bring to the table. Small bites and appetizers are some of my favorite types of recipes. There’s nothing better than filling your plate with a variety of finger foods as you mingle with your friends.
I love cooking small bites and appetizers, but finding the perfect nibble for your friends and family can be difficult. Anyone who is searching for the perfect recipe for a gathering, look no further. These stuffed peppers are incredibly easy to make and packed with delicious flavors! Your friends and family will undoubtedly be impressed with these savory small bites that are effortless to make.
This recipe is fun and is full of different textures and flavors that combine perfectly to create an amazing party appetizer. With bright and colorful peppers, a creamy and delicious filling and a crispy breadcrumb top, these peppers are packed with flavor.
This is an awesome recipe because it has a short prep period, requires minimal ingredients and the air fryer does almost all the work. For anyone trying to branch out and explore air fryer dishes, I encourage you to try this recipe.
If it’s a potluck, party or casual get together, these stuffed peppers are sure to be a hit and will have your guests coming back for seconds. Whether you’re playing host and planning a party, attending someone else’s or just exploring new recipes, these peppers are sure to liven the night as well as your taste buds.
Ingredients:
1 package of mini red, yellow and orange bell peppers
About 20 peppers
Olive oil
1lb of ground beef
Shredded cheddar cheese
Chives
Salt and pepper
Panko breadcrumbs
1 package of cream cheese
1 clove of garlic
Instructions:
Preheat your air fryer to 350° F.
Cut the peppers down the side lengthwise from the stem. Clean out any seeds that may be inside. Once you have cut all of your peppers, coat them with olive oil and place them in your air fryer. Let them cook for 3 minutes. Halfway through, shake the basket and cook until the peppers are beginning to soften.
Remove your peppers from the air fryer and set them aside.
In a skillet over medium high heat, drizzle olive oil and add your ground beef. Season with salt and pepper and use a spatula to break the beef up into smaller pieces. Once the beef has browned, drain some of the grease that has accumulated.
Stir together and combine one package of cream cheese, ½ cup of cheddar cheese, minced garlic, chives and ground beef in a bowl.
Spoon your cream cheese mixture into your sliced peppers and sprinkle panko on top. Arrange your peppers neatly into the air fryer basket and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the filling is heated through and the breadcrumbs are toasted nicely.
Serve and enjoy!