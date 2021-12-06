We have persevered through fall term and are finally coming into finals week. The past 10 weeks have been filled with homework and studying, all culminating in our final projects and exams. The endurance we displayed to make it through this term calls for a celebration. Gather your friends and family, put on your favorite holiday movie and enjoy the perfect holiday cocktail!
With school finishing up and the holiday season upon us, I want to share two cocktails that will put you in the festive mood. These are the perfect drinks for that cozy feeling that will fill you with holiday cheer. I’ve made these drinks multiple times, and they never fail to warm my soul.
For all you college students that are 21+ (sorry everyone else), these drinks are relatively cheap, super easy to make and oh so delicious. These alcohols are also versatile and can be switched out easily to fit your taste preferences.
Spiked hot chocolate is easily one of the best cozy holiday beverages, and there are so many different varieties. My favorite way to spike my hot chocolate is with peppermint schnapps, but you can switch it up with butterscotch, whipped cream or even coffee flavored alcohol. This is the perfect drink for a warm Christmas evening.
My other favorite drink is spiced apple cider with a splash of Captain Morgan spiced rum. This drink, topped with a caramel and cinnamon sugar rim, is a delicious holiday drink. This is perfect for a fun dinner cocktail or for your next holiday party.
Ingredients:
- Trader Joe’s spiced cider
- Swiss Miss hot cocoa mix
- Captain Morgan spiced rum
- Hiram Walker peppermint schnapps
- This alcohol can be substituted for coffee liqueur, whipped cream vodka, butterscotch liqueur and many other different flavors.
- Caramel sauce
- Cinnamon sugar
- Whipped cream
- Gingerbread men
Spiked Hot Chocolate Instructions:
- Heat up milk or hot water and mix in Swiss Miss hot cocoa mix.
- Pour in 1.5 oz of desired alcohol (Add in a little more if you’re feeling extra festive).
- Top off with whipped cream and add your gingerbread garnish.
- Enjoy the holiday warmth!
Spiced Apple Cider Instructions:
- Pour some caramel sauce on a plate and coat the rim of your glass in caramel.
- Sprinkle cinnamon sugar over the caramel rim. When the rim is coated, squeeze more caramel in the glass.
- Fill the glass with Trader Joe’s spiced cider.
- Add in 1.5 oz of Captain Morgan spiced rum (Pour a little more if you’re feeling extra festive).
- Take a sip and enjoy!