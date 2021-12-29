If you’re like me and enjoy a deliciously filling dinner that will warm you to your bones, this chicken stew is perfect for you. This is a healthy recipe that will provide comfort food for you and your loved ones this winter break.
While it takes time to cook, this stew makes up for every minute with its delicious flavor. This is an awesome recipe for impressing your friends and family with some healthy and hearty comfort food while using simple cooking techniques.
I became inspired to cook this dish after visiting my brother in Colorado over winter break; I then made it with my mom on Christmas Day. It was such a delicious meal and a great way to spend time with my family. Whether you’re feeding your family or meal prepping for the week, this recipe will yield many portions to be enjoyed!
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless and skinless chicken thighs
- Chicken can be intimidating to cook. Substituting thighs with pre-cooked shredded chicken will also work.
- 3 cans of low sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup of Uncle Ben’s white rice
- 4 peeled and diced carrots
- 4 diced celery stalks
- 4-6 peeled and cut Yukon potatoes
- 1 lemon
- 3 diced Roma tomatoes
- 1 cup of diced onion
- I prefer using yellow or sweet onions
- ½ tablespoon of Thyme
- Salt and pepper
- 4 garlic cloves
- Parsley to garnish
Instructions:
- In a large pot over medium-low heat, drizzle olive oil. Dice and add in your onions and sauté until they are translucent and aromatic. Press your garlic cloves and add into the pot and let cook.
- Season with thyme and add your diced carrots and celery into the pot.
- Cut your tomatoes into large chunks and add them into your pot. Turn the heat up to medium and stir your ingredients occasionally to prevent burning. Let everything cook for about 20 minutes. This will allow for the water in the tomatoes to evaporate and for the tomatoes to reduce, which develops the flavors of the stew.
- Add in three cans of chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cut your chicken thighs with kitchen scissors and put aside.
- When your broth is boiling, add your peeled and diced potatoes as well as your chicken thigh pieces into the pot and let cook for about 12 minutes on reduced heat.
- Add in your cup of rice to the pot and let simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked. The rice will have absorbed a good portion of the broth.
- Squeeze a lemon over your stew. This will add some acidity and brighten up your meal.
- Garnish with parsley and enjoy!