If you couldn’t tell by the cloudy skies, constant drizzle of rain and the occasional sighting of the sun, spring has sprung in Eugene. We are nearly halfway through the term and still waiting for spring to feel like spring. In the meantime, I have the perfect recipe to put together on the days that are a little too reminiscent of winter or fall.

I introduce to you: deconstructed wonton soup. If you’re asking why deconstructed, it simplifies the recipe tremendously and has a much quicker prep and cook time. If you don’t have the time to make dumplings but still want that delicious taste of wonton soup, this is the perfect recipe for you.

This simple and delicious soup is perfect for a cold and rainy day, or a day when you want to try cooking something new.

I really enjoyed making the meatballs and watching how fast they cooked as soon as I dropped them into the soup. They were packed full of flavor despite the fact that this recipe calls for no seasoning and limited ingredients. Considering the fact that I had absolutely no leftovers, I think it’s safe to say this recipe was a hit with my roommates as well.

If you're like me and enjoy a brothier soup, I recommend adding an extra can of chicken broth to your saucepan to give your soup some extra flavor and liquid.

Overall, this recipe was super easy with its short prep and cook time, and I had a lot of fun while following it. You can impress your friends and roommates with this delicious meal, or surprise your significant other with a romantic date night.

Ingredients:

1 package of ground pork sausage

1/3 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 egg

1/3 cup and 2 tbsp. green onions

1 carton (32 oz.) of reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 bunch bok choy

2 celery ribs

1 cup egg noodles

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

Instructions: