I have the perfect recipe for all my crockpot owners out there! Crockpot stew is one of the newest additions that I’ve added to my fall menu. Whether it’s chicken, beef or vegetable, stews have been at the forefront of my dinners as of late. It’s been my goal for so long to make a beef stew, I can finally check this recipe off my list.

There’s nothing like getting home from a long day of work and having dinner ready for you as soon as you walk in the door. As someone who frequently works a closing shift, it’s been such a nice treat to get home and immediately dive into dinner. Granted you do have to make time during the day to get your recipe started, the final product is well worth it.

While this recipe requires a decent amount of ingredients, each is essential to the overall flavor of the beef stew. Additionally, this recipe is more than enough to feed you and your friends, or grab a serving and save the rest as leftovers.

The meal prep combined with the instructions will take about an hour, so make sure you set time aside during your day, and plan for when the stew will be ready. If you’ve got all day, I highly recommend letting the stew cook on low for those 7 ½ hours and really letting the flavors develop. However, if you’re tight on time, you can still knock out a tasty stew in 4 hours on high.

Ingredients:

Flour

2 ½ lbs. Beef stew meat

Olive oil

2 cups diced yellow onion

1 cup cabernet sauvignon

4 cups beef broth

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsp tomato paste

5 large carrots sliced

1 lb. baby Yukon gold potatoes

3 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper

Garlic salt

4 garlic cloves minced

Instructions: