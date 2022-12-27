I have the perfect recipe for all my crockpot owners out there! Crockpot stew is one of the newest additions that I’ve added to my fall menu. Whether it’s chicken, beef or vegetable, stews have been at the forefront of my dinners as of late. It’s been my goal for so long to make a beef stew, I can finally check this recipe off my list.
There’s nothing like getting home from a long day of work and having dinner ready for you as soon as you walk in the door. As someone who frequently works a closing shift, it’s been such a nice treat to get home and immediately dive into dinner. Granted you do have to make time during the day to get your recipe started, the final product is well worth it.
While this recipe requires a decent amount of ingredients, each is essential to the overall flavor of the beef stew. Additionally, this recipe is more than enough to feed you and your friends, or grab a serving and save the rest as leftovers.
The meal prep combined with the instructions will take about an hour, so make sure you set time aside during your day, and plan for when the stew will be ready. If you’ve got all day, I highly recommend letting the stew cook on low for those 7 ½ hours and really letting the flavors develop. However, if you’re tight on time, you can still knock out a tasty stew in 4 hours on high.
Ingredients:
Flour
2 ½ lbs. Beef stew meat
Olive oil
2 cups diced yellow onion
1 cup cabernet sauvignon
4 cups beef broth
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
3 tbsp tomato paste
5 large carrots sliced
1 lb. baby Yukon gold potatoes
3 tbsp butter
Salt and pepper
Garlic salt
4 garlic cloves minced
Instructions:
Cut your stew meat into 1-inch pieces. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic salt, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with flour and toss again.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of olive oil and brown your meat on each side for 45 seconds in batches. Transfer your stew meat to the slow cooker.
In the same skillet, reduce the heat to medium and melt 1 tbsp of butter. Add in your diced onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add in your minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.
Transfer your cooked onions and garlic to your crockpot and use a spatula to remove any browned bits from the skillet for extra flavor.
Add your sliced carrots, diced potatoes, 3 tbsp tomato paste, 1 cup cabernet sauvignon, and 4 cups beef broth to your crockpot.
Cook for 7 ½ hours on low, or on high for 3 ½ to 4 hours, until your vegetables are fork-tender and your meat separates easily.
Serve and enjoy!