If you’re like me and have gotten bored of the classic tomato sauce, then this recipe is just for you. Of course there are hundreds of pre-made sauces that you can buy, but none can compare to a sauce made from scratch. This pasta sauce has quickly become one of my favorites, and you’ll soon see why!

Following this recipe was my first time making my own pasta sauce, and I was amazed at how simple and easy it was. Since then, I’ve made this sauce on a weekly basis, and it gets more flavorful each time. One thing I love about this recipe is how tasty it is while only requiring minimal ingredients. If you start your sauce at the same time as your pasta, you can have a delicious meal in under 10 minutes.

This sauce is perfect for a romantic date night or impressing your friends and family. This recipe works great for feeding two people, but if you’re feeding a group, just double the measurements.

If you really want to step up your flavors, add in some sausage, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes for some authentic Tuscan flavors. The possibilities with this sauce are truly endless and delicious.

According to Walks of Italy, Tuscan cuisine is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking,” or cucina povera. Traditional Tuscan flavors utilize simple foods that are inexpensive and can be cooked in large quantities. Tuscan cooking uses simple seasonings to highlight the fresh and high-quality ingredients in order to bring out the natural flavors.

You can pair this meal with a side of roasted vegetables, breadsticks or a rich, chocolatey dessert to bring the fine dining experience to the comfort of your home. There is no doubt that this sauce will become a quick favorite for anyone who takes a bite.

If you’re looking for something to sip while you enjoy this hearty meal, I have just the recommendation. The pasta pairs deliciously with a Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, White Burgundy or Pinot Grigio.

Ingredients:

Any pasta of your choosing

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Italian seasoning

Basil to garnish

Instructions: