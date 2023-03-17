Ramen rebooted: How to improve a classic meal

Ramen noodles are one of the easiest meals for college students to make, and they can be elevated in just a few easy steps. (Leanne Harloff/Emerald)

This week’s recipe is for all you ramen and udon noodle lovers out there. I’ve got a great recipe with just a few ingredients that’ll elevate your noodles in less than 10 minutes.

One thing I love about this recipe is that after you’ve bought ingredients like the soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil, you can essentially make this recipe as often as you like for cheap. The other ingredients like garlic and green onion are inexpensive and easy to buy.

Whether you prefer ramen, udon or other types of Asian noodles, this sauce is guaranteed to be delicious on whichever noodle you choose. 

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 serving of udon or ramen noodles

  • 4 cloves minced garlic

  • 1 stalk green onion chopped with the greens and whites separated

  • 2 tbsp light soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp sugar

  • 1 tsp sesame oil

  • Chili flakes

  • Sesame seeds

  • Olive oil

  • Optional: butter

 

Instructions:

  1. Cook your ramen or udon noodles according to the package directions. Rinse with cold water and set aside once they are done.

  2. In a skillet over medium heat, add your olive oil to your skillet, and add your minced garlic and the whites of your green onion. Cook until fragrant and golden.

  3. Add in your chili flakes and cook for another minute.

  4. Add in your light soy sauce and sugar and mix until well combined. Stir in your chili oil.

  5. Take your ramen or udon noodles and add them to your skillet. Fry over medium heat for 1 minute, or until your noodles are coated in the sauce. You can add in a splash of water here if needed.

  6. Optional: Add in ¼ tbsp of butter into your skillet. This will help thicken the sauce and coat the noodles.

  7. Plate your chili noodles and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds and enjoy!

Tags

Opinion Columnist

Lauren is an opinion columnist for the Daily Emerald. She is a third-year advertising student at UO. She is a Bay Area native with a strong passion for healthy food, digital art and creative writing.