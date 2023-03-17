This week’s recipe is for all you ramen and udon noodle lovers out there. I’ve got a great recipe with just a few ingredients that’ll elevate your noodles in less than 10 minutes.
One thing I love about this recipe is that after you’ve bought ingredients like the soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil, you can essentially make this recipe as often as you like for cheap. The other ingredients like garlic and green onion are inexpensive and easy to buy.
Whether you prefer ramen, udon or other types of Asian noodles, this sauce is guaranteed to be delicious on whichever noodle you choose.
Ingredients:
1 serving of udon or ramen noodles
4 cloves minced garlic
1 stalk green onion chopped with the greens and whites separated
2 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp sesame oil
Chili flakes
Sesame seeds
Olive oil
Optional: butter
Instructions:
Cook your ramen or udon noodles according to the package directions. Rinse with cold water and set aside once they are done.
In a skillet over medium heat, add your olive oil to your skillet, and add your minced garlic and the whites of your green onion. Cook until fragrant and golden.
Add in your chili flakes and cook for another minute.
Add in your light soy sauce and sugar and mix until well combined. Stir in your chili oil.
Take your ramen or udon noodles and add them to your skillet. Fry over medium heat for 1 minute, or until your noodles are coated in the sauce. You can add in a splash of water here if needed.
Optional: Add in ¼ tbsp of butter into your skillet. This will help thicken the sauce and coat the noodles.
Plate your chili noodles and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds and enjoy!