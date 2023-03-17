This week’s recipe is for all you ramen and udon noodle lovers out there. I’ve got a great recipe with just a few ingredients that’ll elevate your noodles in less than 10 minutes.

One thing I love about this recipe is that after you’ve bought ingredients like the soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil, you can essentially make this recipe as often as you like for cheap. The other ingredients like garlic and green onion are inexpensive and easy to buy.

Whether you prefer ramen, udon or other types of Asian noodles, this sauce is guaranteed to be delicious on whichever noodle you choose.

Ingredients:

1 serving of udon or ramen noodles

4 cloves minced garlic

1 stalk green onion chopped with the greens and whites separated

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

Chili flakes

Sesame seeds

Olive oil

Optional: butter

Instructions: