The hot deserts of Indio, California, house the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a yearly festival celebrating music and art. Coachella has become a staple of pop culture in recent years where celebrities and influencers showcase not only their talents, but their fashion.

Typically, celebrities and influencers wear extravagant outfits rooted in popular streetwear trends. This year was no different showcasing elements such as knitwear, denim-on-denim, patchwork, puffer jackets, fur and painted jeans. Many celebrities came to impress with their interpretations and elevations of recent fashion trends.

Knitwear

Daus Mendoza is an influencer who has gained recent attention on TikTok and Instagram — especially TikTok with 2.5 million followers — for his makeup and fashion skills. Mendoza took Coachella by storm this year wearing a head-to-toe, matching red knitted face mask with devil horns, crop top and pants on day one.

Knitwear quickly became a hot trend most notably through the crochet beanie with ears which trended this past fall. Usually, knitwear is matched with other fabrics, but Mendoza wore a fully knitted outfit. Though showstopping, this wasn't the last trend we would see elevated at this year's Coachella festival.

Denim-on-Denim

Denim-on-denim is a streetwear staple that is most correlated with early-2000s pop culture fashion. This trend died down until recently with the reawakening of Y2K styles coming back. Denim-on-denim is typically blue jean jackets being worn with jean pants, but some Coachella attendees reimagined the classic style.

Kirsten Titus, an influencer with 8.7 million followers on TikTok known for her story time videos, wore a denim skirt and knee-high boots with a denim purse. She matched the look with a simple, white top and butterfly hair embellishments putting a more feminine twist on the style.

Many other celebrities took part in wearing denim-on-denim, but the most notable was Kali Uchis. She is an American singer and songwriter most known for her song "Telepatia," which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Uchis wore a gorgeous head-to-toe denim look consisting of a corset top, pleated skirt, knee-high boots and butterfly embellishments which appeared throughout the entire outfit. Uchis performed at this year's Coachella festival with artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Omar Apollo.

Puffer x Patchwork

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper who had a global breakthrough in 2022 with his album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which was the most popular album of the year, according to Luminate. Bad Bunny also performed at this year's Coachella festival, but what caught the attention of the public were his outfits.

His day one outfit was a fusion of many pop culture styles coming to fruition in a multicolored, patchwork puffer jacket with matching pants. Bad Bunny wore this outfit during his first performance, performing songs such as "Me Porto Bonito" and "Moscow Mule."

Fur x Paint Jeans

Amber Mark is an American singer-songwriter who attended Coachella but did not perform. Mark released her debut album “Three Dimensions Deep” in January 2022 and has since performed throughout the United States.

Mark was seen at Coachella wearing a neon green fur jacket with a pink strap top and painted jeans to match the top half of her outfit. A fur coat was a peculiar choice as these coats are seen primarily during fall and winter seasons. Regardless, Mark pulled the look off and tied it together, revealing glitter makeup running down her back and arms under her fur coat.

Year after year, Coachella is inspired by streetwear. Celebrities and influencers take elements and exaggerate them creating a gray area of fashion between the red carpet and everyday fashion. Overall, Coachella allows people to dress more extravagantly and inspires better fashion in day-to-day life.