For years the shops and businesses along 13th Avenue, adjacent to the University of Oregon campus, have been missing a location that represents a large part of Eugene’s community— the arts. On Oct. 9, the New Zone Art Gallery opened its 13th Street Gallery Annex. This new location boasts a large, open gallery and gives artists and art appreciators the chance to purchase, view and create art.
Last summer, New Zone president Dianne Cunningham was visiting Ashland when she was inspired by an art gallery with studios in the upstairs balcony. “I looked at my partner and said this would be absolutely ideal with working artists and a gallery,” she said. “It’s sort of like my dream came true.”
Formerly the home of a Smith Family Bookstore location, the space that was once teeming with books will now hold a large scale gallery and dozens of individual art studios, opening a brand new opportunity to Eugene and UO’s local art community. With its new renovations the space now boasts a 3,000 square foot wide open gallery and 6,000 square feet of personal studio spaces that can be rented for as low as $100. The New Zone Gallery is filled with their member’s art work for the community to enjoy, and the studio spaces are available for all members of the public.
In an age where many art galleries have shut down or are unable to fully reopen due to restricted space and social distancing protocols, this gallery space provides an opportunity for many people to view art while maintaining a distance from other patrons. The space is expansive with wall to wall pieces and many sculptures spread throughout the gallery floor. The open mezzanine and skylights bring the space to life with natural light spilling in from many directions.
“It’s really jaw dropping when you walk in,” said Dean Smith, owner of the building. “The initial gallery space is just wide open and beautiful, and then you walk back into the backspace and it just opens up even more.”
While Dean and Michele Smith were trying to come up with a plan for this newly empty building, Dean, an oil painter himself, immediately saw the opportunity for a gallery space. He brought in his personal artwork and hung them up on the walls of the gutted building. He then devised a plan to bring in some sort of art program that would be able to use the space to its full potential. New Zone Gallery immediately signed a deal with the Smiths to utilize the gallery for a three month trial period that will continue into January.
“Earlier this year I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but things are looking really good for us this year in spite of everything that is going on,” said Steve LaRiccia, exhibition coordinator of New Zone Gallery.
New Zone Gallery has been a staple of the Eugene art community since 1983 as a cooperative gallery that allows artists of all skill levels and ages to gain experience in a formal gallery setting. It has over 70 members who rotate their artwork throughout the downtown gallery, and now those members will have the same opportunity with the Annex.
“Our philosophy is to take any artist, whether they’re successful or emerging, and give them public recognition of their work and an opportunity to sell in a professional gallery,” Cunningham said. “They have an entire group of people who are willing to comment on their work, give them suggestions, answer questions, help them move in new directions that they might not think about.”
In addition to creating studio spaces, the Smith’s wanted to give artists the opportunity to sell their pieces to the public. On the weekends artists can sell their art right from their own studio spaces in a Farmers Market-esque fashion. The public can come to peruse the gallery and see what the artists have to offer in their personal studios.
“I know students can get pretty insulated up there at the university, and this gives them a great opportunity to see a different kind of gallery right there in their own neighborhood,” Cunningham said.
The New Zone Annex will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and information for studio space rentals and petitioning to become a New Zone member will be available on the New Zone Gallery website. For the month of October they will be allowing outside artists to come in and sell their work at no charge.