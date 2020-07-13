It’s been over a month since the Daily Emerald last reported on COVID-19’s impact on film and television — and a lot has happened in the interim.
Firstly, as various states are in Phase One or Phase Two of reopening their economies, the big movie theater chains are planning a comeback.
By July 10, all domestic Regal Theatre locations will be open and Cinemark, already having opened over 300 theaters on June 19, will reopen the rest of its locations. AMC Theatres is handling the situation a little slower. The majority of its theaters will be open on July 15, while the rest will reopen before July 24.
AMC CEO Adam Aron sparked controversy and mixed reactions online when he stated that masks would not be enforced because “we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy.” He added that “we thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask-wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”
In a nostalgic “throwback Thursday” kind of plot twist, drive-in movie theaters have made a comeback — even Walmart says that they’ll open parking lots during the summer for them. COVID-19 also acted as a time machine when, in the absence of new films, Steven Spieldberg’s 1975 film “Jaws” brought in over $500,000 in box office sales during Father’s Day Weekend.
Upcoming debuts of films are being shifted due to the virus’ sustained worldwide impact on the industry and the cinephiles and moviegoers who support it.
Warner Brothers moved the release of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Tenet” from July 17 to July 31 — but then moved it further to Aug. 12. A 10th anniversary screening of Nolan’s film “Inception” will hit theaters on July 17.
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” — a sequel to the first film — was pushed back a couple of months to Aug. 8. The return to Skull Island for Warner Brothers, “Godzilla vs Kong,” had its debut pushed back to May 21, 2021 from its original Nov. 20 date. The untitled “Matrix” sequel with Keanu Reeves was bumped from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.
MGM and Universal are delaying the premiere of Cary Fukunaga’s James Bond film “No Time to Die” until Nov. 20 in the United States. However, the original United Kingdom date of Nov. 12 will remain the same.
Disney’s “Mulan” has been moved again and will now be released on Aug. 21.
In horror news, Universal and Blumhouse Studios’ “Forever Purge” has been pushed back a year to July 9, 2021. Similarly, “Halloween Kills,” David Gordon Green's sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed film “Halloween,” will see its release delayed from Oct. 16 to Oct. 15, 2021.
COVID-19 has, sadly, taken a few lives of those in the industry.
Ken Nightingall – a British sound engineer and boom operator known best for being the only person on set wearing pink booty shorts during the filming of “Star Wars” in 1976 – passed away from the virus at age 92 on May 19.
Steve Bing, an American film producer — famous for 2004’s Tom Hanks-starring “The Polar Express” — ended his life at age 55 on June 22, following what has been reported as COVID-19-related depression.
Nick Cordero, a Broadway and film actor from Canada, passed away on July 5 at the age of 41 – following a 90-day battle in the Intensive Care Unit with complications from the virus.
As COVID-19’s effect on film and television seems to plateau and theaters plan to open, the actual cases of the diseases are unfortunately not diminishing, and the mortality of those in the industry is a testament to that.
The Daily Emerald will publish another article of updates in the future.