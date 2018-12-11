It’s the season of confusing Secret Santas and obligatory White Elephants. Navigating the etiquette of gift-giving can be frustrating; what do they like? What are they expecting? And, in some cases, who in the world is this person? On top of that, with every name you’re responsible for, you can feel your wallet shrinking and shrinking. But do not fear, the Emerald is here to offer a few strategic methods that’ll help you survive the gruesome gift-giving season.
Let Hiron’s take care of it for you
The task of buying a gift for someone you may not know too well can be daunting. And, if you’re like me, the thought of giving an unsatisfying gift keeps you up at night. Thankfully, our trusty Hiron’s chain has us covered. There, you have a plethora of options to choose from at relatively cheap prices.
Are they a knick-knack person? Surf Hirons’ large selection of snowglobes and ornaments. The store also has a wide variety of home decor and supplies — christmas mugs, pillows, wooden graphic stands, toys, etc. The other day, I picked up a grab-bag of christmas-y stuff and didn’t breach $20: my biggest win of the season.
A physical piece of culture
Culture lovers come in many forms: the cine-freak, the audiophile and those who follow more celebrities on twitter than they follow friends. But, what you don’t see under the surface is how those people find refuge in their preferred media; that’s how they achieve individuality. And there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s why getting them a physical piece of the media that they’ll love is thoughtful — and cheap.
For example, you can get “The Office” posters on Amazon for around $10. Going to most CD/record consignment stores can offer some great deals. Maybe a copy of “There Will Be Blood” for $15, or a reissue of “Waltz for Debby” for $20. Whoever your recipient is, giving them a piece of something they already love is always a smart route.
Amazon Prime your worries away
There is nothing worse than a mall during the holiday season. Traffic is quite possibly at its peak, and weather conditions make leaving the house low on the priority list. Amazon Prime to the rescue, once again. Is there anything the company can’t do?
A few clicks and your cart will be full of gifts that satisfy all types of tastes. There are technology gadgets for your out-of-date grandparents, scarves for your teenage sister and books for your parents. Even if you don’t have Amazon Prime, regular Amazon can still solve your problems if you order early enough. You won’t even have to leave your couch until the package is on the doorstep
There are cozy blankets, art sets and books of every genre. Amazon also has holiday gift guides that can lead you to clothes, home items, toys for kids or stocking stuffers.
Pinterest can help you do it yourself
Sometimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that are made at home. Yes, it might take longer, but I guarantee your DIY gift will be more meaningful than a gift card to Olive Garden.
Pinterest has the answer to all things DIY — complete with supply lists and step-by-step instructions. There are cute signs to design, toys to build or scrapbooks to put together. Pinterest has tips for sewing, baking, molding and gluing all sorts of things.
Plus, everyone loves to receive heartfelt photos for the holidays. Pinterest can give you the perfect photo frame ideas that’ll take your cherished memories to the next level.