Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer has grown from its days as YouTube stars. Since rising to fame with the hit single “She Looks So Perfect” in 2014, 5SOS has maintained global popularity with each album release appearing in Billboard’s top five. Their fourth studio album “CALM” released March 27 was no exception, it hit the Billboard charts second only narrowly missing the first place mark. A shipping error caused around 10,000 albums to be released a week early which is speculated to have caused their loss of the first place position in the US Billboard chart.
Regardless of chart placement, “CALM” is the most dynamic 5SOS has ever been, both lyrically and musically. What started with gooey pop-punk, Green Day influenced love songs has evolved into something unique. While a few pieces of the album are reminiscent of the old age 5SOS, the rest shows a side of the band that has never been seen before.
The album opener “Red Desert” is evocative of the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” The combination of Ashton Irwin’s fiery drumming with Calum Hood’s thumping bass and the echoing sound of a snake's rattle musically transports the listener to the hot and vast desert. Lead vocalist Luke Hemmings sings all of the main verses, though there is an angelic harmonizing backing him up from all of the other members. The song is based upon the actual Red Desert in the band’s homeland of Australia. It tells the tale of finding healing in the desert. “Red red desert heal our blues/ I’d dive deeper for you/ What a blessing to feel your love/ Twilight moments with you,” Hemmings sings in the chorus.
“No Shame” is the third single released from the album. It is catchy and lingers in the mind because of the repetitive and relatively simple lyrics. The muffled and twangy guitar from guitarist Michael Clifford paired with the slow and steady drums leaves a steady, pulsating rhythm. The lyrics describe a technology obsessed and attention hungry world and its impact on fame. “I love the way you’re screaming my name/ Diggin’ my grave to get a reaction/ Changin’ my face and callin’ it fashion/ Got no shame,” Hemmings sings in a scream.
Hood trades places with Hemmings for the song “Wildflower” and sings throughout most of the song. It is euphoric with Hood’s raspy voice, playful lyrics, Irwin’s pulsating drumming and Clifford’s occasional guitar riffs. The song's lyrics describe a person listing the reasons why they love the person that they love while using the charming nickname Wildflower.
“High” is raw and one of the most emotional songs 5SOS has ever released. It is the deeply personal description of the way that the end of a relationship affects those involved. Slow and tender, the ballad evokes feelings of pain and heartbreak. “I know I’ll never meet your expectations/ But the picture that you paint of me looks better in your mind,” Hemmings sings with the rest of the band harmonizing in the background. There are few instruments used in this song and the most prominent is a slow plucking of an acoustic guitar.
5SOS became famous for teenage angsty pop-punk, but overtime have developed matured taste buds that have allowed the band to continue their popularity. With each album comes a new, and surprising, evolution of 5SOS. This album ushers in yet another era of success for the band with an upcoming global tour and high record sales.