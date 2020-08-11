Is there anything more that can be said about Beyoncé? Her talent is endless, no matter if she is acting, singing or even producing an album. We see her skills in the latter on her newest album "Lion King: The Gift.” The deluxe version of this album accompanies “Black is King,” which was released July 31, 2020. This movie written, directed and produced by Beyoncé tells the story of a young African king who is outcast from his family and sent out into an unforgiving world.
For an album that already has a recognizable soundtrack with noteworthy songs like: "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata" and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," The Gift can create a reinvigoration of music. Beyoncé was able to create songs that match the movie's archetypal energy with a massive modern twist. What propels this album forward is integrating different Nigerian artists: some recognizable, and others fresh to American ears.
Beyoncé does an excellent job of letting African culture exude from this album. The first track with such influences is "FIND YOUR WAY BACK." It integrates the West African language Yobura. The Yobura people are an ethnic group that inhabits Nigeria, Benin, Togo and part of Ghana. The song also incorporates the narrative of Lion King, speaking about the relationship that Simba has with his father: not only paving a path for himself, but also listening to advice that his father gave him.
A moment where the album shines is "DON'T JEALOUS ME." It features Nigerian singers Tekno, Mr. Eazi and Yemi Alade, as well as Lord Afrixana who is of Ghanaian descent and incorporates quite a bit of African slang. At least three different African dialects mesh together along with English to create this celebratory track. A steady club beat and the addition of the various dialects adds a dynamic tone.
A track that deserves repeated listens is "NILE." Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé come together to make this intriguing track. It’s an intimate moment between artist and listener. Lamar whispers his verse directly into the ear. With minimal music, just the sound of the ocean and a steady aura of strings pulsate in accompaniment. Lamar delivers a moment of poetry by mispronouncing the phrase "The Nile" and "denial." The lyricism is incredible and leaves the listener begging for more: "One time, I took a swim in the Nile / I swam the whole way, I didn't turn around."
The album continually tries to give a positive message. One of the most decisive moments is "BROWN SKIN GIRL." The song reminds darker skinned girls to be proud of their skin color, relating it to being as precious as pearls. Beyoncé calls on the help of WizKid, another Nigerian born singer and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to reinforce an encouraging message. The piano in the major key and the soprano voice of WizKid helps to strengthen the positive message in the best possible way.
Another incredibly intimate moment comes on the track, "OTHERSIDE." The piano plays rapidly as Beyoncé's voice tends to the ear. The contrast of pace helps mellow the song while also creating a massive amount of intrigue. The song captures attention when Beyoncé begins to sing in Swahili, a language mainly spoken in Tanzania. What's intriguing about this track is that Beyoncé has done ballad songs before, but the addition of this new language adds new diversity to her already stacked repertoire.
What's great about this album is that not only does it recapture the African spirit that exists in the Lion King, but by adding African dialects into the songs, it helps remind listeners of the different cultures that exist within the massive continent. Beyoncé helps bring to the forefront new artists that may not otherwise get recognition in the American music scene.