Going out to the bars in Eugene on a Friday or Saturday night can change depending on what part of town you visit.
Near campus, you might find yourself in a crowded sports bar, surrounded by sweaty bodies, struggling to hear your friends over a too-loud Drake remix or worrying about your safety.
Closer to downtown you are likely to find a more relaxed setting, with more personal space and peace of mind.
If you’re looking for a more laid-back night on the town, here’s your guide to some of the best bars in Eugene.
Open since 1911, Luckey’s Club is one of the oldest bars in Oregon. Before women were allowed it was called “The Club Cigar,” and later changed to “Luckey’s Club Cigar Store.”
While cigars and other smokable items are no longer permitted, the venue is one of the many places to see live music on any given night in Eugene. Their calendar of events shows the eclectic genres they host, including their weekly Wednesday night groove sessions.
Luckey’s has a long, interesting history and feels like taking a step through time when you walk through their doors. With a giant neon sign outside and old school nicknacks on every wall and shelf, they celebrate their past. They also have pool tables and weekly drink specials.
Jameson’s, located on West Broadway and Olive, has a “modern-retro” atmosphere. With 70s-inspired wallpaper and colorful lights hanging from the ceiling, the place feels like a speakeasy in the heart of downtown Eugene.
The bar has two pool tables in the center, with an outdoor patio and an inside lounge area. Jameson’s is dark and warm-toned, providing a relaxing atmosphere.
Voted Eugene’s best happy hour, Starlight Lounge is a great choice for cheaper drinks with a calm, fun feel. You can find Starlight next to Jameson’s on W 8th and Olive.
The bar has a 50s feel to it, with old school fonts, two lion statues on each side of the main entrance and bare brick walls throughout the building.
They have a private pool room near the back of the bar that patrons can pay to use for $5 per hour on weekdays and $10 on weekends. They venue is stacked with board games, arcade games and video lottery.
The Barn Light, right beside Sizzle Pie downtown, is a cafe by day and a bar by night.
The owners’ intention for the place was for it to be “much more than just a place to get a coffee or grab a beer: it was a community. It was the kind of place where folks could come to relax, enjoy the company of friends, learn from one another, and share stories.”
They pride themselves in having craft beer, wine and cocktails, showcasing many local brands.
With karaoke every Sunday and other events sprinkled throughout the month, there’s always something happening at The Barn Light.
First National Taphouse is a pub set in the historic First National Bank building on West Broadway and Willamette Street.
It feels like stepping into a pub in England, with bare wooden tables and bicycles hanging from the ceiling. This bar, too, likes the old school feel with vintage wall art and decor hung throughout the small building. People are here to sip on a beer and chat with friends or play a game together, listen to some live music and support local artisans and artists.
They have more than 30 beers and ciders on tap that rotate through frequently, providing seasonal and local selections. They also have a wine selection and a full food menu.
One of the best parts of First National Taphouse is their events and live music. They have open mics, trivia and live local performances that vary each week.