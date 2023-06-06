Sustainability is important to incorporate into every facet of daily life. Over the years, sustainability has come in huge waves due to the younger generation's love for the world. Globally, sustainability has been incorporated into food, clothing, technology and many more markets, so why not keep going?

If you don't want to keep your cap and gown as memorabilia, there are many different places they belong before the trash can. Though important, graduations are full of one-use things like caps, gowns and cords. Any step toward a sustainable world is worthwhile, so here are ways in which you can be sustainable with your cap and gown after graduation.

1. Donate to family and friends

The first place to look would be your family, friends and peers. First-hand graduation regalia is very expensive to most, thus being able to donate your one-use regalia is important. Look for friends and family who are attending or plan on attending the University of Oregon and would love a freebie on the expensive gear.. Or, look around the Eugene community for willing buyers of your regalia. They could be graduating soon or even in a couple of years but will need the cap and gown eventually. UO class Instagram pages and Snapchat chats are good places to find willing buyers.

2. Donate to thrift stores

Next, should be considered. The Eugene community has many second-hand and thrift stores that could be willing to take the regalia as they too view sustainability as a priority. Places like these would be great, temporary homes for gowns to find a greater purpose than filling landfills.

3. Grad Gown Share program

Thankfully, the UO community strives to bring sustainability to our daily lives. Through things like thrifting events, weekly produce drops and the Grad Gown Share program, the UO Student Sustainability Center performs "environmental justice, social well-being, and ecological resilience" through student engagement. The Grad Gown Share program encourages graduates to donate their regalia to the SSC for future ducks.

UO caps and gowns are made by Jostens who pride themselves on their "responsible regalia," so the UO is already playing a role in sustainability. According to Josten's website, their caps and gowns are created from 100% recycled plastics, while having multiple different lines of regalia that includes Elements which is a line created with biodegradable material, but there is no limit to sustainability.

As individuals, it’s important to search for ways toward sustainability and protecting the planet. This is a great way to change a single-use market with global use for the better.