Barcades bring familiarity to Eugene’s nightlife — an evening of drinks, competing against friends and chasing high scores is approachable to anyone with memories of a kickin’ birthday party. They also provide a mature setting for gamers to meet others passionate about their hobby.

But when quarters and bar tabs are tallied together, one night out can get expensive. Each barcade near UO’s campus has a distinct atmosphere, and they accommodate a range of backgrounds. A frugal patron might have to choose just one.

This is the Battle of the Barcades.

Level Up

1290 Oak St.

Just a short distance down 13th from campus, Level Up is as suited for an afternoon outing as a nighttime adventure. It is a deep and varied arcade.

Selections range from amusement park classics — including “The Simpsons” beat-em-up — to the flashy modernity of the “Mario Kart” and “The Walking Dead” cabinets. Pool and air hockey sit farther back, although snagging a table is a challenge.

A row of gorgeous pinball machines — one replicating cheesy, iconic artwork from the band Iron Maiden — has attracted the Emerald City Pinball League, a tournament series that has swelled past 50 members this season.

“It’s the best Monday night out you can have in Eugene,” Matt Walton, a top pinball player and league co-founder, said. “We've gotten a good balance of giving people the ability to scratch that competitive edge, but also being incredibly welcoming to people who are playing pinball for their very first time.”

Level Up’s most daunting machine is “Killer Queen,” a five-versus-five strategy game vaguely resembling soccer or capture-the-flag. It is a towering spectacle. At eight quarters for 10 players, it also presents a social challenge — the more friends, the better the investment.

The space itself is large, with raised seating and sci-fi decor. It has a jukebox, a photo booth and a semi-circle bar. In addition to the low-price bar food, Stewart’s Soul Fusion occasionally parks outside, providing a delectable alternative.

There are some caveats to this space. Free-play options are limited. There are also multiple broken machines, including some pinball cabinets and, tragically, the multiplayer in “Guitar Hero.” Still, Level Up feels like a space for gamers, embracing a buzzing, authentic nerdiness.

Big City Gamin’

1288 Willamette St.

Just a few blocks further, Big City Gamin’ mediates arcade-goers and sports fans. Its wooden, half-outdoors seating wraps around a compact space, providing a scenic view of busy 13th. The space is plastered with televisions broadcasting ESPN.

It gets loud, even boisterous, with the fervor of a tense match spilling out into the street. The bar hosts pay-per-views for boxing matches and closely follows Ducks football.

Meanwhile, the traditional arcade is very small, emphasizing quick distractions and challenges between friends. There are crane games which promise plushies and figurines, and a strength test machine pits patrons’ punches against the high score.

The space’s focal point is its gamer lounge. With leather couches and a grid of high definition televisions, it is like an upscale living room beside the bar. Top games for the Playstation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox are available, such as “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Mario Kart 8” and the entire Xbox Game Pass. That is a try-before-you-buy opportunity.

Draft beer from local brewers and a classic bar menu round out a comfortable experience. The space’s softer take on a traditional sports bar, gaming included, meets a crossover audience.

Blairally Vintage

245 Blair Blvd

In the Whiteaker, a bready aroma rising from a nearby brewery, Blairally mimics a club as well as a traditional barcade. On Fridays, 1980s night attendees pack the dance floor, obscuring the arcade cabinets with a web of bodies, turning the indoor stage into a requests booth. Music blaring, it is loud and euphoric.

An expansive back patio provides a contrast to take attendees off edge. With covered seating, there’s breathing room betweens bursts of energy inside. There is also an outdoor stage, large and wooden.

On a quiet weeknight, the venue’s retro gaming options complement a quick drink. A patron can dunk on a friend in a sauve “NBA Jam” cabinet or revisit history with the incredibly 1980s “Gravitar.”

Much of the bar’s space is occupied by pinball. The selections are thematically absurd, ranging from “Shrek” to Elton John. However, according to Walton, they are fit for serious play, with pinball tournaments every Wednesday.

Elsewhere, an inconspicuous “Street Fighter” cabinet houses “Pandora's Box DX,” an emulation machine loaded with 3,000 games. By holding down the one player button, a user gains access to a buffet menu of classic shooters, beat-em-ups and fighting games. And it is always free-to-play.

The space also hosts dedicated competitors. Cody Grigg runs brackets there for “Tekken 7” and “Guilty Gear Strive,” turning the indoor stage into a live-streaming setup. He said it is the primary space where Eugene’s fighting game community gathers and recruits new players.

“We have cross-community interaction with people who are at the bar just to hang out,” Grigg said. “They'll sit down and play with us, and then say ‘I'll be back next week.’ We've had some of our community members join that way.”

Blairally is an inexpensive, multi-purpose space shared between hardcore gamers and those completely uninitiated with the hobby. Its spectacles are understated, but it feels hip.

Verdict:

As an economical choice, Blairally is unmatched. It can accommodate almost any plans and any group of attendees, while offering more titles than its competitors with affordable or free play.

But Level Up and Big City Gamin’ also have communities around their unique events that connect attendees to broader Eugene. There is variety, and it is worth peering through each window on a busy night to find the space most inviting.