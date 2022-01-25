Welcome back fellow ducks. As we head into week four of winter term, here are some local restaurant spots to keep you warm and sane for the next few months. These restaurants are outside of the university but close enough to walk to and order from at any point in time. Some of these spots might be a haven to bring out the Eugenian in you and stir up that winter spirit needed to survive the term — places with atmosphere, essence and that perfect pacific northwest vibe.
McMenamins East 19th Street Café
With good food and artwork all around the café, you can rest assured that McMenamins will help lift your spirits this winter season. It has a great happy hour selection that includes $2 off distillery flights and $5 off wine bottles, $4.75 cajun tots and fries, $6.25 half caesar salads, $7.75 turkey and cheeseburger sliders and hummus and $8 pretzel sticks and fondue. The happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. till closing.
This location also offers a variety of entertainment including pinball machines, pool tables, darts, shuffleboards and a music box that can help distract you throughout the week. The atmosphere is unique with an amazing mural by Boston native Joe Cotter depicting the Oregon Country Fair — which takes place every summer in July. Within the mural’s details and colors you see the originality and vibe of McMenamins East 19th Street Café.
Most McMenamins throughout Oregon have some background or history with the buildings they buy. Some were elementary schools, chapels and theaters –– all still retaining the original structure and architecture. “I love the history of every building,” Victoria Lovelace, a general manager working with the company since 2016, said. “They try to incorporate local history in every building.” She works at the McMenamins located on High Street. The location brews its own beer in the basement and caters the same menu, within a unique style that’s been there since the 60s.
On Jan. 25, McMenamins will be celebrating the 36th birthday of Hammerhead Ale, a classic beer known for its hoppy flavors and famous logo: a hammer wearing overalls holding a beer to the sky.
On Feb. 2, they’ll have their own rendition of tater tots for national tot day. Check your calendars for some good opportunities to stay warm and enjoy some unique food and drink in the next few weeks.
Hey, Neighbor! Pizza House
Not only does this place serve your classic neapolitan pizza, but it also has a huge menu of Italian dishes like $12 prosciutto platters, $10 ricotta bruschetta cheese, $14 meatball subs and even a $16 pizza with chopped sea clams called vongola — don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. They use fresh ingredients and pair their dishes with a full bar of cocktails, draft beers and wine. They even have tasty suggestions and some personal favorites from people that work there. “One of my favorite pies is a mushroom, bacon and jalapeño pizza,” Victor Frazze, a former waiter at the restaurant, said.
The pies are cooked in a vintage-looking oven, and though the place isn’t big, it has a quintessential feel to it — showing old black and white photographs of an old Eugene and the University of Oregon. The building has a history within the community. It’s been a bike shop, a mechanic shop and once a home to a family.
They also offer a point system for every dollar you spend at the restaurant. When you sign up through their website, every 100 points gets you $10 off your next order, and believe me it’s a place you’ll be wanting to come back to.
Trev’s Sports Bar and Grill
If you haven’t already seen Trev’s Sports Bar and Grill, it is located across the street from the Matthew Knight Arena on Franklin Boulevard. The place is not only in the heart of the university arenas but accommodates those looking to watch the school games — even offering its parking lot for people attending the games on game day for a reasonable price. You can leave the car there, watch the game and come back for a meal to talk about everything sports.
Trev’s also gives a 15% off discount for students and faculty workers at the university for every order they place. It’s also a good place to take your laptop and grab a hot meal while you finish your weeks' work. Happy hours are Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., and they always have a live game playing on their 27 big screens TVs. Check out their weekday specials like Monday night tacos, burger and brew Tuesday’s, Wednesday wings all for $10, Thursday’s chicken alfredo for $12 and blackened salmon for $14, prime rib Friday's and surf and turf Saturday’s for $20.
Here’s to a good winter term! Eat well and stay warm out there.