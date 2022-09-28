If you see your generic hipster out and about, it is likely they’ve heard of the acclaimed indie rock band Death Cab For Cutie. The rock group has grown synonymous with hipsters and has served as the foundation for modern indie rock.

Ben Gibbard, frontman of Death Cab, begs to differ, as their new album “Asphalt Meadows” redefined the band’s modern appearance.

Over the past couple of years, between the pandemic, quarantine and influx of other life-altering events, music has greatly changed. This effect is heard through Death Cab’s most recent album. Gibbard is starting to shift away from the toy indie rock that has been Death Cab’s signature for years. This change leads fans to long for the old Death Cab, but others admire the creative progression.

The first track “I Don’t Know How I Survive” juxtaposes the old Death Cab with the new. The contrast of a catchy melody with a bass-boosted powerful guitar refreshes the listener as they begin their journey. The lyrics challenge the listener to think intrinsically, offering some relatability along the way.

The second track “Roman Candles,” teases the listener with the same edge as the first song. It is short, bearing about 2 minutes worth of angst. The lyrics memorialize the mundanity that has been ever present the past few years, yet this blunt poetry is new for the rock group. Change is nice, and I think it’s about time Death Cab For Cutie embraces the new.

The title track “Asphalt Meadows” teases the old Death Cab feel. The rhythmic drumming and soft piano melody, and Gibbard’s unique vocal tone, combine effortlessly. The track is a tasteful mid-album reprise that listeners should appreciate. This tone is repeated throughout the remainder of the album.

The rest of the album is fresh. Songs like “Pepper” allow for easy listening and mellow reflection. “Fragments From the Decade” hit deep and strong. The amalgamation of themes and style is secure; Gibbard grows comfortable with the listener and vice versa. Thematically and musically, this album is very cohesive.

The final track “I’ll Never Give Up On You” mimics the title track. It is the perfect resolution to the album, as it carries an upbeat, domineering tempo with symbolic lyrics. This track encourages the listener to relate and reflect.

It’s evident with this album that Death Cab is taking a new creative approach to its music. Death Cab fans can appreciate the new tracks and relish the past as they listen to this piece. Nuanced fans may be shocked; this album is a bit different from the indie rock image associated with Death Cab over the years. The album boasts themes of change, reflection and breaking the status quo. All of which reflects in the musical compositions. The change is good and necessary for the group, and I admire Gibbard’s creative direction with this new album. Hipsters, indie rock junkies and casual listeners alike, “Asphalt Meadows” is a 2022 album that must be added to your repertoire.