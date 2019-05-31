Thank You! We reached our goal!

In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world. On May 29, we achieved our goal thanks to 53 generous donors. We are beyond gratified by the generosity of our community. We had not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. That is about to change, thanks to our donors. Your donations will not only will help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment. Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.