Thanksgiving is easily one of my favorite holidays to celebrate. Every year we visit my dad’s side of the family, and we come together over a bountiful Thanksgiving feast. On top of the delicious flavors of green beans, mashed potatoes and turkey, there’s one Thanksgiving staple in our family that will always be my favorite.

My grandma’s cheese borag is always the dish I look forward to most. One of my fondest memories and traditions is making cheese borag with my grandma on Thanksgiving day. These flaky triangular pastries are filled with a variety of cheeses that come together in the most satisfying way.

Cheese borag is a traditional Armenian pastry consisting of phyllo dough, ricotta cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, eggs, parsley and unsalted butter. While most borag recipes tend to be on the savory side, there are some sweeter recipes out there for dessert lovers.

Making cheese borag can be quite the process, and after prepping the few ingredients needed, you can begin the repetitive steps to making the best cheese borag. It can be a messy meal to make so use plastic wrap or wax paper to save you the hassle of cleaning up afterward.

This recipe will supply you with enough cheese borag to feed an entire family. If you want to save any for a later date, place your uncooked cheese borags into a ziplock bag in the freezer to be cooked another time.

Ingredients:

1 package phyllo dough

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese

15 oz ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 cup of parsley finely chopped

1 stick unsalted butter

Instructions: