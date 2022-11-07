Intending to reflect the diversity of University of Oregon students, High Priestess Piercing and Tattoo commissioned Hanif Panni to paint a mural on East 13th Avenue and Ferry Street. “Aja” is located on the right side of the building housing Max’s Tavern and High Priestess’s future location. It depicts a Black woman framed in the center of a black circle. Her body is covered in a mix of sunlight and green shades extending upwards into forest-like hair. Instead of hair strands, she has mossy tree branches intertwined with blue Morpho butterflies, known for symbolizing healing, leading to the top of her head, which is an exotic forest. In the midst of it all lies a snake, gecko and an elk.

The intricate mural acts as a portrayal of Aja, an ancient goddess who represents the “spirit of the forest” and who is known as an herbal healer to the sick, Panni, whose stage name is Hanif Wondir, said. In Wondir’s piece, “she’s birthing nature and the forest; creating it with all of herself,” the artist said. The college community is granted with a reminder of how the presence of BIPOC communities continues to shape our academic and worldly experiences. More specifically, the new mural is an elevation of the Black community we don’t see enough of throughout the streets of Eugene.

As a contemporary artist and musician, Wondir explores the intricate realms of sight and sound. His passion for artistic and musical expression is highlighted through a broad professional portfolio. With over 15 years of DJ experience, Wondir follows the beats while also pursuing various artistic mediums: traditional and digital painting, product branding, project mapping, moving illustration, and 3D illustration. He’s been commissioned to do pieces ranging from designing album covers to painting city murals. “Bridging art and music is very important to me. As an artist, I feel the same zone gets tapped into when expressing yourself honestly,” Wondir stated.

According to the 2022 United States Census Bureau, 82.2% of Eugene’s population is white, with 1.4% being of African descent. It’s crystal clear just how uneven the city’s demographics are, and in liberal college towns such as Eugene, it is often forgotten that even accepting environments can lack representation.

As a student at the UO, I’ve noticed that liberal college culture stands for the support of people of color but doesn’t do enough to acknowledge just how much intersectionality molds student experiences. Culture shock and imposter syndrome are just a couple of emotions that can rise out of going to a predominantly white university as a person of color.

Mai Nguyen, a sophomore at the UO, comments on this experience with her own interpretation of the mural.

“I think it represents diversity within the UO but also how alone you can feel here,” Nguyen said. “I think through all of that the mural portrays hope as its biggest message. The person the mural is fixated on seems to have found light in a dark hole, and to me they seem empowered by it.”

Art production helps raise awareness of issues surrounding race and identity. Not only do they offer a form of creative representation, but they incorporate history and folklore of communities which Wondir describes as an act of “appreciation for those who paved the way.” One of the most unique parts of street art is that it helps spread powerful messages with great accessibility to people of, in this case, Eugene. So while you’re out for a walk, keep in mind that you may be surrounded by profound opportunities to learn and gain awareness outside of the classroom.