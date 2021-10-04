2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-10.jpg

Tom DeLonge provides lead vocals, guitar, and synths for Angels & Airwaves. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-2.jpg

Lifeforms is Angels & Airwaves’ first studio album since 2014’s The Dream Walker. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-3.jpg

Angels & Airwaves was formed in 2005 by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves.jpg

Angels & Airwaves embarked on a US tour earlier this week in support of their sixth studio album, Lifeforms. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-5.jpg

David Kennedy alongside DeLonge formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-6.jpg

DeLonge formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005 after his then band Blink-182 went on hiatus. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-7.jpg

Matt Rubano provides bass for Angels & Airwaves. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-4.jpg

David Kennedy is a founding member of Angels & Airwaves alongside DeLonge and provides guitar for the band. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-8.jpg

David Kennedy formed Angels & Airwaves with DeLonge and has remained a member of the band since its founding. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-9.jpg

Angels & Airwaves stopped in Troutdale, Ore., at the beginning of their US tour in support of their new album, Lifeforms. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-11.jpg

Tom DeLonge provides lead vocals, guitar, and synths for Angels & Airwaves. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emera
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-12.jpg

Bad Suns is providing lead support for Angels & Airwaves on their current Lifeforms US tour. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-13.jpg

Bad Suns was formed in 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-15.jpg

Gavin Bennet provides bass and keys for Bad Suns. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
2021.10.02.EMG.IME.Angels & Airwaves-14.jpg

Christo Bowman provides guitar and lead vocals for Bad Suns. Angels & Airwaves performs at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the lawn in Troutdale, Ore., October second, 2021 with support from Bad Suns. (Ian Enger/Emerald)