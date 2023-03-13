Oregon may not be one of the first states that come to mind when people think of movies, but the Beaver state has actually been the location of numerous big-name films throughout the years. Between the picturesque coastlines, lush forests and charming cities, Oregon has been the filming destination of more films than most people realize. Here are five classic movies filmed in Oregon.

“Stand by Me” (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner

This 80s coming-of-age classic is based on a short story by Stephen King. Following a group of boys who set out on an adventure to find a dead body, the movie examines the fleeting nature of childhood friendships and how our experiences in them form who we come to be. Set in the fictional Castle Rock, Oregon, the film was shot in numerous real Oregon locales, including Eugene and Brownsville. A tear-jerking and sweet comedy-drama, “Stand by Me” is an enduring, relatable 80s classic.

Available on: Paramount +, Amazon Prime, Hulu

“Drugstore Cowboy” (1989)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

A crime drama from Portland-based director Gus Van Zant, this film follows a drug abusing couple who go on a spree robbing pharmacies to fund their addictions. A bleak-yet-sympathetic look at the tough and unrelenting lives of addicts, “Drugstore Cowboy” has received overwhelming praise. The film is set and was shot in Portland, and local residents will likely recognize familiar sights in the Pearl district that appear in the movie.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

“The Shining” (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

This 70s horror masterpiece is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The film follows a man who moves to a mountain resort hotel with his family after taking a job as a caretaker, not knowing about the supernatural horror that lies within it. Disturbing and disquieting, it’s widely considered to be one of the greatest horror movies ever made. While the interior of the hotel was shot in Colorado, the Timberline lodge on Mt. Hood was famously used for the exterior shots of the building, turning the lodge into an essential tourist destination for horror buffs traveling through Oregon.

Available on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

“The Goonies” (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

This family friendly adventure flick was a box office smash upon release and has lasted through generations an all-time adventure classic. It follows a group of children — the titular “goonies” — who embark on a journey to find lost pirate treasures bc, coming across deadly traps and a family of dangerous criminals who seek to take the treasure for themselves. Endearing and lighthearted, the film is set and was shot in Astoria, Oregon. To this day visitors in this sleepy coastal town still make it a point to visit the famous “goonies house,” a Victorian home used as the setting for the Walsh residence in the beginning of the movie.

Available on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime

“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

Directed by John Landis

The cinematic debut from comedy publication National Lampoon is one of the highest grossing comedies of all time and was inducted in 2001 to the National Film Registry. Following the chaotic lives of a group of frat boys in the fictional Faber college, the movie is known for being something of a breakthrough for normalizing raunchy humor for wide audiences. The college setting was shot at the University of Oregon in Eugene, and has become locally iconic. In fact, at every Ducks football game, the cover of “Shout” performed in the movie is sung at every game during the third quarter!

Available on: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Roku, Apple TV

Give these classic films a watch and get to know the state of Oregon better through the screen.