With sunlight shining over the work of “On Earth: A Fragile Existence” in the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art’s Schnitzer Gallery, the world that each piece expresses is illuminated. Through a long conversation between curators, staff, artists and community members, the work of this exhibit came to life. The pieces cover themes of ecology, sustainability, mortality and our relationship to this flourishing rock in space called Earth.

This exhibit was also an opportunity to show off new acquisitions to the JSMA’s collection as well. A new piece they received sparked the whole idea, which was “K 21” by Berlinde De Bruyckere. The warped separation of the horse's body through its skin provoked discussion for the curators, and they wanted to explore and expand themes about nature. The brown horse skin stitched in odd ways that make it hard to realize at first it’s true equestrian form.

“We thought it made sense for an academic museum to kind of be a site of that question, even if it's not always easy to talk about because it has a very strong immediate response from people,” said Danielle Knapp, a curator for the exhibit.

This piece communicates with Hung Liu’s “Cycle,” a painting in the next gallery. Mortality expressed through a representation of a dead deer.

Human activity is dominant on this globe and has effects both good and bad on the nature that nurtured us. Rightful concerns about climate change have been culminating for years. Expanding from the questions from “K 21,” the curators said that they searched for similar or reflective themes that would leave the viewer contemplating the art and larger concepts interwoven into them.

“What I would hope is that people would just take enough time to really absorb it on their own terms. And then change happens from there,” said Thom Sempere, another curator for the exhibit. The curators said they wanted to explore these different perspectives on the global situation of climate change, which was created partially or fully by us, is an underlying theme. “I think the other side of this whole challenge with sort of saying we have a threatened environment is everybody has a sense of it. But it is a collective solution,” said Sempere.

Lee Lee Nam’s “New Complete View of Mount Geumgang” is a fantastic example of how human interaction changes a landscape. This piece is a seven minute long video that shows Mount Geumgang as depicted in Jeon Seon’s original landscaping painting. Altering the original image reflects the altering of the landscape within the video. The piece then transforms to more realistic rocks as technology and people advance. Growing out of the earth are recognizable city scapes that fill every crevice of the screen. On the other side of this wall is Yang Yongliang’s “Heavenly City #1,” reflecting the shape of Guemgang in its smokey cityscape.

Other artists are inspired by nature, whether it’s how a bird lands or the vastness of mountains. In the center of the room, acting as the sun to the orbiting art, is “Trip to Ka’ena Point (Hawaii)” by Henry Takemoto. This large ceramic piece has painted around the vase a story of Takemoto adventuring to the point and reflecting his relationship with the island. Exploring ideas of colonization and the growth of non-native tomatoes, he gives an appreciation and analysis of nature.

The exhibit is a gem for any lover of art and of the earth. Each different artistic perspective showcases a different art style and eye.

“I'm hoping that work prompts some self-reflection. And also some acknowledgement and appreciation for the perspectives of artists and scientists and people,” said Knapp.

The exhibit will be on view in the museum until Sept. 18.