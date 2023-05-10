Jazz has always been a staple of my everyday music queue. From Duke Ellington and John Coltrane’s gorgeous collaboration on “In a Sentimental Mood” to The Ahmad Jamal Trio’s breezy, piano-driven masterpiece of “The Awakening,” my favorite jazz songs have always felt like the perfect mood-setting soundtrack as I go about my regular daily routine.

But my previous experiences with the genre have always been to myself, typically through my earbuds and speakers. Never had I partaken in the true jazz experience, not just hearing it but seeing it right before my eyes in a dark, moody club environment. I had never felt the atmosphere of a small room dimly lit above a stage for the focused magic of a jazz performance. On April 22, I finally decided to change that.

It was close to 5 p.m. on that particular Saturday when I made my way to The Jazz Station, located on 124 West Broadway in the heart of Downtown. The sun was out and people filled the streets for their Saturday night Downtown activities as I speed walked down the busy sidewalk trying not to miss the start. The signature red neon saxophone appeared in my vision, and I knew I was in the right place.

Just one step into the door and I already felt wrapped inside the club’s moody allure. Small spotlights dimly lit the venue to create an ambiance that felt both inviting and mysterious. A quaint bar lined the left side of the entryway with shiny glass bottles covering the wall behind the black countertop. To the right stood a host podium occupied by venue staff to greet incoming guests as they shuffled their way into the bustling crowd. Walking through the center aisle led me straight into the club’s main seating area, an array of neatly organized chairs separated into two sections by the walking aisle. Small tables also stood between each pair of chairs for guests to set down their drinks, complemented by a candle for extra soft lighting. The space was more cramped than I expected, but it contributed to a more intimate environment where it appeared as though all of the audience members came in one big group. It was a collective group where all separate parties became one, buzzing with anticipation for the sounds to come.

After a few moments of settling into my seat, the first group appeared from a back room to take their places on stage. The sextet — consisting of alto saxophone, trumpet, guitar, piano, bass and drums — graced the stage with a collective calm and cool like it was just a rehearsal. Bursting into their first tune, the saxophonist and the trumpeter took a powerful lead, driving the song with polyrhythmic textures and a conversational feel between the two. The rhythm section maintained a swing that causally complemented the horn players while still remaining present alongside the melody. Each group only performed about three or four songs during their respective sets, but even in a short time, the first group kicked off the night with an aura that was smooth and exciting.

My favorite set from the night was easily the UO Jazz Guitar Ensemble, a group of six guitarists playing all at once. Six! I was immediately blown away by the fact that you could even perform jazz standards without any horns or a bass, or even the drums. The sextet stood in a uniform single line across the stage and kickstarted their first song, Herbie Hancock’s “Maiden Voyage.” Though the original cut consists of typical jazz instruments, including trumpet, tenor saxophone and piano, this group showcased a new, compelling arrangement with just their guitars, weaving through various timbres and textures. Each guitar was different and served a specific purpose, providing its own color for the overall tone of the group. Each member had their chance to take the lead, proving that each guitar could be the main event or the backing rhythm section.

For the last song of their set, the guitar ensemble gave the audience something we never would have expected to hear come out of The Jazz Station — a mashup of the standard jazz chord progression “rhythm changes” and, get this, the Super Mario Bros. theme song. They prefaced the song as something everyone would know, and after a moment of questioning, the crowd burst into collective laughter and cheer after the instantly recognizable first notes. The whole room lit up with this unexpected performance, some continuing to laugh with each pass through the start of the melody. Their original arrangement of the iconic video game theme gave the tune a fresh vibe that felt new and unique despite its familiarity. The crowd’s cheers and beaming smiles proved this one-of-a-kind jazz mashup to be the most exciting tune of the night.

The jazz combos show was unlike any other music event I had ever been to. Being my first time at a jazz club, it became clear that the intimate space given for jazz groups to perform is something that can’t be replicated by any other style of music. The warm, cozy atmosphere experienced waves of smooth relaxation, electrifying thrills and utter anticipation for what was next. The Jazz Station hosts events constantly, so there’s no question that my first experience is far from my last.