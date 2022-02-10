Just a short walk from Hayward field sits Agate Alley Bistro, a little restaurant that specializes in delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere. Located on East 19th Avenue, Agate Alley is truly one of a kind.
The menu has sprinkles of Mediterranean with their falafel burger, some hints of Lebanon with the vegetable biryani, and a taste of Korean-style bbq with their pork belly burnt ends bowl. The variety of cuisine is just as eclectic as the decor, but undoubtedly delicious and full of intention with every menu item.
For anyone behind on making a Valentine's day reservation for their special someone, look no further. The dim lighting, green walls and unique decor provides an intimate setting that’s perfect for a romantic date or special occasion.
Owner Doug Beaird said he was inspired by the 60s and 70s when choosing the decor.
“Eugene, this neighborhood, is kind of a quirky, eclectic area, and I wanted to open something that matched the individuality of the neighborhood,” Beaird said. “You come in here and feel like you’re at home, and that’s what we’re shooting for and continue to do that.”
Beaird refers to the quirky paintings with embedded lights and other miscellaneous wall decorations that cover the dark green walls, as well as the unique furniture that can be found throughout the restaurant. The combination of eccentric decor and abundance of plants provides a comforting and warm environment.
I visited Agate Alley for lunch and sat in a corner of the bistro where I could take in the atmosphere of the restaurant. While I was there, I received excellent service by server Emily Irving. Irving has worked at the bistro for four years and regards her coworkers as close as family.
“I like that we’re all family; we're very close. We always have each other’s backs, and I think that’s kind of hard to find in the food industry or any job,” Irving said.
The tight-knit, family-like bond the employees have was very apparent, especially when talking to the general manager Tony Schmidt. Schmidt has been employed at Agate Alley since before the bistro opened; he was the first person hired by Doug Beaird over 14 years ago.
Schmidt even has an item on the menu named after him, a popular sandwich called Tony’s a Turkey Gremlin. I was intrigued and knew I had to order this sandwich. The sandwich was delicious, consisting of smoked turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, red onion, arugula, garlic aioli and a gremolata sauce on ciabatta bread. Each ingredient was placed with deliberate intention to create a flavorsome meal.
Some of the other menu favorites are the That’s a Wrap, a chicken caesar salad in a garlic herb wrap; the Brisketwich, a Texas-style brisket sandwich on a brioche bun; their fish tacos, with grilled snapper and pickled slaw; and the Northwest Mac & Cheese, a five cheese macaroni plate with caramelized onions.
When asked what he likes about Agate Alley, Schmidt shared it’s the crowd he appreciates the most.
“I like that we’re kind of a mix between the college crowd, the neighborhood and that we really just fit into the community,” Schmidt said. It was very clear that Agate Alley cares deeply about Eugene and the surrounding community.
Schmidt shared that Agate Alley is involved with the Grilled Cheese Experience, an event put together by Food for Lane County. Every February for the past six years, Food for Lane County reaches out to various restaurants throughout the community to participate in the Grilled Cheese Experience. Each restaurant comes up with their version of a grilled cheese, and $2 of every grilled cheese sold goes to specifically benefit people who are in need of food.
This year, Agate Alley created an ocean melt: a grilled cheese with scallops, shrimp, arugula, pepperoncinis, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone served on grilled sourdough. This sandwich will be sold all of February, so I encourage all grilled cheese lovers to stop by and try the ocean melt!
Agate Alley Bistro is a wonderfully one-of-a-kind and unique restaurant that reflects the community around it with dedicated staff, diverse interior design and a menu to match. The bistro is perfect for an intimate and romantic dinner, or a big get together with all of your friends. No matter the occasion, it is sure to be a unique and delicious experience.