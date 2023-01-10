Students have been leaving Eugene by the masses as they make the journey home for winter break, many looking forward to enjoying the winter weather with their families and celebrating the holidays. For winter lovers, one of the undeniably best aspects of the season is the weather associated with it. As the snow sports season approaches, here’s how the UO Outdoor Program advises you to bundle up and still make the trek outside, despite the fact that it’s icy out.

Alpine skiing and snowboarding

For early birds who were excited to jump at the beginning of the winter sports season, the Outdoor Program hosted a ski waxing clinic at the end of November. The collaborative event with Berg’s Ski Shop, a local Eugene ski and snowboarding outlet, allowed students to learn some key maintenance skills before they even get up to the mountains. Students can keep their eyes open for more collaboration with Berg’s in the upcoming months. With local favorite resorts such as Mt. Hoodoo and Mt. Bachelor opening already, those who love to shred may begin to ask themselves, ‘What are we waiting for?!’

Mountain biking

With three new exciting editions of Santa Cruz trail bikes (specifically, Chameleon Hardtails) in the Outdoor and Bike Program space, those who love mountain biking don’t have to wait to get in on the action. Local areas such as Ridgeline Trail will continue to be open through December and January for those who are willing to brave the ice and snow on their path. For individuals who are looking for a lower level biking experience, check out the bicycles and icicles trip on Jan. 17.

Snowshoeing, backcountry skiing

For those who enjoy slower-paced winter activities, keep a lookout for the Outdoor Program planning outings on snowshoes or on backcountry skis. These opportunities will provide students who may be unfamiliar with the snow and related activities to take a slower approach to it before diving into more intense snow sports.

Bureau of Land Management Land in Marcola

Though not currently planned through the Outdoor Program, driving out to the Bureau of Land Management land in Marcola, Oregon, is another quick way for students to spend a day surrounded by nature. Between being able to access beautiful snowy hiking trails and day-use areas, this recommendation from Nancy Serrano, Bike Mechanic at the Outdoor Program, is sure not to disappoint.

Or… plan your own common adventure trip!

Common Adventure trips are planned by students, for students, allowing for an outing that is tailored to whatever kind of experiences are wished for. This could look like snow camping, a hiking day trip or whatever you set your mind to. A recent common adventure trip took students from campus to the Oregon coast by bike! As a University of Oregon Student, you’re automatically a member of the Outdoor Program, and they’d love to see more people come out and be involved in community events once the winter term kicks off. There will be a clinic focused on how to plan your own common adventure trips during the second week of winter term on Jan. 18. Come on out if you’re interested in learning more!

Whether your goals are to achieve a new goal for outdoor adventures or simply to explore the possibilities, be sure to stop by the Outdoor Program office to get geared up for adventure this winter season.