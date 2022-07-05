Singing to a popular song and dancing among friends is an expressive, carefree and safe way to fool around in college. At Agate Alley Bistro and Rennie's Landing, karaoke nights are a big deal every week. As the sun goes down, a swarm of people rush into both restaurants and put their names on the list for the DJ. The anticipation of waiting for one’s name is nothing to be nervous about. Community members and students alike support each other through their performances.

Agate Alley Bistro: a cozy lounge

This bar and restaurant is a quirky space with mix-matched paintings, retro furniture and colorful wallpaper. It is located at 1461 East 19th Avenue and it is a cozy space filled with natural temperature lights for friend groups to relax. From 8 p.m. to midnight on Sundays, karaoke night brings a mix of regulars and newbies.

The restaurant only accepts minors until 10 p.m. but they are allowed to stay if they are participating in karaoke. After a few drinks for the 21 and over patrons, the barrier to being embarrassed is no longer an issue. As the night progresses, strangers walk up to you to crack jokes or encourage you to sing their favorite song.

Breanna Urbanec, the owner of Breezy Bee Entertainment, has been hosting karaoke night at Agate Alley Bistro since 2014. Urbanec is impressed by the city’s hidden talent and is always surprised by the performer’s ability to create a “good atmosphere.” Agate Alley Bistro is a good location for Urbanec because there is a consistent group of people that continued to appear even during the pandemic.

“There is a combination of student community members and neighborhood people,” Urbanec said. “You've got your local artists, a lot of the actors and singers from the local community or former civil rights activists. And then you've got your other side where there's a lot of computer tech. It's very wide-ranging and varies week to week. It’s awesome.”

Urbanec believes karaoke is going to have a resurgence in Eugene once the bar industry starts having consistent customers again.

During the pandemic, she experienced random cancellations from her other venues and does not think she will go back to five or six nights as a host. She is excited to welcome new people to her event and can’t wait for everyone to experience it.

Kalaundra Anderson, a UO sophomore secondary education and fine art student, said they have been going to karaoke night with friends for the past five weeks and enjoyed making a tradition out of it. Anderson said no one has to be professional to sing, and it is just as valid to be a spectator while there.

“It’s the best karaoke place I've ever been to,” Anderson said. “It’s a sweet atmosphere where everyone's kind and cozy together while singing. It's not nerve-racking at all.”

Rennie's Landing: an outdoor party

Located on Kincaid Street across from the University of Oregon main campus, this bar and restaurant is a gathering place for students to let loose — only in a well-mannered way of course. At 8 p.m. on Monday nights, when minors are asked to leave, karaoke night kicks off on their second-level outdoor patio. Although it may seem slow when the event begins, wait until 9:30 p.m. for large student groups to trickle in.

Jared Ritzer, the owner of Caught in the Act Entertainment, has been hosting at Rennie’s for a few years. Ritzer said Rennie’s is a perfect location for karaoke because it is a historic building where alumni and current students have made core memories.

“Rennies is a big giant party,” Ritzer said. “People are elbow to elbow. It's tons of fun, and there are lots of groups singing.”

Ritzer believes karaoke brings people “out of their shell.” Ritzer said his reputation of fun among UO students kept his business consistent throughout the pandemic.

The local karaoke scene in Eugene is worth exploring. Nobody is there to judge one's vocal skills. It is a time to burn off some frustrations and meet people from all walks of life. Who doesn’t want to be cheered for free?