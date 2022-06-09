The animated sitcom, “Bob’s Burgers,” started its long run of seasons back in 2011 by Loren Bouchard with its charming burger-slinging family. The show is not just for kids, but for adults as well. The family comedy antics with slight edginess are usually delivered unintentionally by the rambunctious Belcher kids: Tina, Gene and Louise. Their parents, Bob and Linda, deal with the realities of adulthood and parenthood throughout the series with silly situations while also being loving and supportive parents. Even after 12 seasons the show remains solid in wit and storytelling, barely having a stale flavor. Now the series boasts a movie showing the Belchers on a whole new long-form adventure.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”is everything wonderful about the show. The Belcher family is celebrating the transition into summer. The kids get ready for the long school break while their parents worry about paying back bank loans for their restaurant equipment. Saving the restaurant seems plausible until the street water pipe bursts, making it impossible to enter the building. With a cloudy future for Bob’s Burgers and a murder mystery uncovered in the exploded hole, the Belcher family (and helpful friend Teddy) spring into action, with the children trying to solve the murder and the adults working off their DIY street cart. The stakes are raised for the movie with elaborate escapes and an unfolding mystery that is shown in dramatic but cartoonish ways.

Like the show, the movie dips into endearing musical numbers of deadpan singing. The opening number “Sunny Side Up Summer” proves a great introduction for non-fans and longtime fans alike. It has references to the show but creates a comfortable space for new viewers. It also is comedic, with the bluntness of a stressed restaurant owner saying, “here's another day I give myself a little diarrhea,” sung by Bob. The opening goes through every character and their cautious confidence in themselves before everything unravels after the uplifting number.

The smoother moving and well-shaded animation is something to get used to at first but works well in the theater. Even smoother are some of the character’s dance moves. A whole trailer park of carnival workers dance in fun, groovy ways to the song "Lucky Duck. The 3D animated parts create a new flow for the action sequences; from water explosions to bumper car chase scenes, the action is emphasized with the fluid movement.

So many laughs and giggles are produced in this film. The back and forth banter of the characters, whether family or strangers, is especially comical. Every ridiculous situation they get stuck in is boosted with nervous quips and balanced with clever actions from the characters. Even stuck in a dire place the family cracks the viewer up. Subtle details, like Gene and Linda pressing random buttons in the Mole Mountain scene, show the cute relations between the family.

Stressful and sad times turn into loving moments between the family. The characters each grow in great ways through their first summer adventure. The Belcher family is caring and loving, no matter how awkward or small they think they are. The family members will always lift each other up. Filled with music, romance, laughs, loving awkwardness and bravery, the“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a must-see for any fans of the show and animated film lovers.