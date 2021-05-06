Having a bike on the University of Oregon campus is a great way for students to explore Eugene. The League of American Bicyclists ranks Eugene gold in bicycle-friendly laws and transportation. Students can discover hundreds of paths along rivers, parks and throughout the city. Those who need an escape from their studies and worries can ride their bikes downtown for coffee or go on an excursion along the Willamette River Trail. Whether you choose to bike ride for fun or as a form of transportation, here are a few tips and resources that can help you arrive at your destinations.
Need Some Help?
Students inexperienced with biking can visit the UO Bike Program at the Erb Memorial Union Outdoor Program to find accessible resources. The program has a DIY Workshop, a free workspace for students to learn the basic mechanics of bike repairs or even how to attach missing parts. Students are encouraged to work with staff members to get acquainted with their bike’s features.
“If people know what they are doing, then they can have free access to our tools,” Emma Russell, a mechanic at the D.I.Y. workshop, said. “But if somebody needs help or wants to learn a little bit more of their bike, I am always available.”
Put Safety First
Bike safety is a priority before heading onto the streets or trails. Bicycles are vehicles that must obey traffic rules. According to the Assistant Director of the Outdoor Program Sam Norgaard-Stroich, riders must pass cars at a safe speed and use hand signals when turning out of a protected bike lane. He believes the best way to learn how to ride in a public area is to practice in a safe environment and wear a helmet to prevent injury.
“For beginners, the best safety tip is to get comfortable with your bike where there are no cars,” Stroich said. “There is going to be a lot of wobbling as you are learning to ride. There are a lot of one-handed hand signals, so it is best to practice away from a road.”
Locking bikes in Eugene is critical. According to the Eugene Police Department, over 609 bikes were stolen in 2019. Attaching a U-lock around the frame and a cable lock through the wheels will act as a deterrent for burglars. The Bike Program issues a free registration card and sticker to prevent thieves and can assist in showing students proper lock placement.
Rent a Bike
The UO Bike Program and the city of Eugene provide many rental options for UO students who don’t own a bike. Eugene and the Lane Transit District operate the ride-sharing program Peacehealth Rides. The program’s cruiser bikes take students across campus and around the city. Students can locate these bikes using GPS and are granted 15 minutes free per day by logging on to the Peacehealth Rides app with their UO email.
The Bike Program offers a variety of rental equipment and maintains a fleet of rental bikes. The cost per day is $10 and comes with an optional helmet and U-lock. If students are planning on going on a trip outside of Eugene, their fee is $15. Bike bags and an emergency repair kit are included. Whether students opt for mountain biking or shorter rides along the river, the Bike Program provides biking equipment and information about trail routes.
“We will coach a student on what bike is good for their adventure,” Stroich said. “Are you driving over to the coast or touring around the city? We are very fortunate to have access to many protected bikeways.”
Join UO’s Cycling Team
Students who are bike enthusiasts should consider joining the UO Cycling Team. The club has no fees and team members do not need to own a bike. COVID-19 has postponed the team’s races, but they are still socializing by going on Saturday group rides. Julia Tai, a sophomore student and an officer of the Cycling Team encourages students of all experience levels to join. Tai views bicycling as an opportunity to explore the outside regions of Eugene. Her favorite thing about biking is getting lost in the scenery.
“I like creating rides where people can experience Eugene,” Tai said. “Once you get five miles out of the city, you're in the country. New members are shocked when they see the farm animals. I want a dynamic club where people are encouraged to ride casually.”