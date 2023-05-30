Photos of Freddie Mercury, Martin Luther King, Jr. and other menline the wall of the Men’s Resource Center. They are meant to showcase the endless possibilities of male representation to students.

Arian Mobasser is the coordinator of the MRC. He said that during his time as a graduate student at UO he, like many other male students, had a lot of access to resources. But he said he didn’t know how to be vulnerable and take advantage of the resources available to him.

“There was something about sort of my feeling of connection and feeling engaged and feeling safe enough to go engage with [the resources] that was missing,” he said.

Mobasser focuses his work at the MRC on “creating a safe channel through which guys can feel empowered to access the resources that are available to them.”

The MRC aims to be a safe space for students to explore their identity and masculinity. For Aidan Kent, a UO sophomore studying journalism, and mental and sexual health specialist at the MRC, it allowed him to explore his masculinity without “feeling judged or feeling like I’m less of a man.”

Practice Makes Progress is a project the MRC hosted this year in collaboration with UO fraternities and an on campus organization called Rehearsals for life. This is the second year the event took place. The program, which took place on Zoom, focused on sexual assault and harasment bystander prevention. Participants developed skills to better understand when they need to intervene and how to best take care of a situation.

The MRC is located on the top floor of the EMU. The room is about 15 by 15 feet which makes it challenging to have private conversations. Additionally, being located on the top floor of the EMU and having glass windows makes it hard to be vulnerable as students walk by, according to Mobasser. Still, Mobasser said he is thankful for the space they do have.

Mobasser said he hopes spaces like the MRC continue to grow and expand around the country. He said it is important to understand the systemic influences on men’s expression of feelings, referring to social expectations and the difficulty for men to share their feelings. Reaching an understanding, Mobasser said, will help better understand and support individuals.

“We really not only invite you but encourage you to come and be a part of the conversation,” Mobasser said in relation to mental health and relationship conversations that often take place in the MRC.

The MRC is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the MRC hosts a variety of programs throughout the term. For more information, visit the MRC website or Instagram.