One of my favorite things about Eugene is its abundance of amazing and unique Thai restaurants. With so many different options and my constant craving for yellow curry, it can be hard to decide where to go and grab a bite. Whether you’re looking for a fancy dine-in experience, a casual sit-down spot, or a quick meal on the go, there’s certainly a Thai restaurant to fit your needs!

Sabai Pacific Rim Cuisine - 27 Oakway Center

This upscale Thai restaurant is the perfect place to call in and make a reservation if you’re celebrating a special occasion. Sabai’s atmosphere consists of white tablecloths, dim lighting, and cozy booth seating. I highly recommend ordering the Vietnamese wings on the appetizer menu strictly for the delicious, sticky caramelized Sabai wing sauce. No matter the occasion, Sabai is sure to not disappoint.

Manola’s Thai Cuisine - 652 E Broadway

If you’ve driven down East Broadway, you couldn’t possibly miss the sight of the bright yellow and purple exterior walls of Manola’s. This vibrant restaurant is strictly takeout, but the food is so worth it. My favorite items are the pineapple curry and the sweet and sour chicken with sauteed veggies.

Tasty Thai Campus - 1308 Hilyard Street

Tasty Thai Campus is the perfect restaurant for college students because of their inexpensive menu and their proximity to campus. If you’re looking to grab a quick bite for lunch or pick up some food on your walk home, Tasty Thai is perfect for you! My personal favorite thing to get is their five piece spring roll appetizer for less than $4. This restaurant was also voted as Favorite Thai Restaurant and Favorite Lunch Bargain in 2010 by the Register Guard, and I couldn’t agree more!

Chaiyo Food Truck - 44 East 7th Ave

If you happen to be in the Downtown area and are craving a quick bite, Chaiyo Food Truck is where you should head! Chaiyo serves up happiness with its menu items like potstickers, green papaya salad and other Thai classics. While you wait for your food, you can sip on a sweet Thai iced tea. Chaiyo prides itself on being a unique experience by only using the freshest ingredients and employing traditional Thai cooking techniques.

This list is just the beginning of all the great Thai restaurants throughout Eugene. No matter your budget or cravings, there’s bound to be a Thai restaurant for everyone in Eugene.