Some movies just don’t need a sequel. It’s easy to think of a wonderful movie that’s bogged down by the existence of its plotless continuation (think “Grease” vs. “Grease 2,” “Split” vs. “Glass” or “Blair Witch” vs. “Book of Shadows”). Oftentimes, these sequels fade into insignificance after their release. “A Quiet Place Part II” will not follow that narrative. The rockstar cast and captivating plot make it an engaging follow up to the first film of the series.
“A Quiet Place” leaves viewers with a lot of questions. What will happen to Emily Blunt’s baby? Is John Krasinski’s character Lee actually dead? What will the Abbots do now that their home is destroyed?
The sequel opens on day one of the alien invasion of Earth, something that viewers didn’t get to see in the first film. This provides a meaningful backstory to viewers who hadn’t seen the first film and in-depth context for avid fans. The flashback also introduces Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy, a friend of the Abbots from before the invasion. There is then a time jump to day 480 of the alien invasion when Lee, the father of the Abbot family, and the youngest son Beau, are dead. The rest of the film details the Abbot family’s journey to find somewhere safe to live that is free of aliens, while dealing with the loss of Lee and their youngest child.
While all of the acting in “A Quiet Place Part II” was compelling, it is obvious that Millicent Simmons carried the movie on her shoulders. Her character Reagan, who is deaf, discovers her hearing aid feedback is a weakness to the alien’s hypersensitive ears. Her facial expressions and physical acting engage viewers during scenes without dialogue, and her friendship with Emmett –– shown later in the film –– is captivating because of the recent loss of her character’s father.
Krasinski has mastered the art of suspense in this film. The whispered dialogue and hushed movements make viewers flinch at the drop of a pin.
Although the movie was great, it wasn’t without flaws. Evelyn Abbot, played by Emily Blunt, seemed to serve almost no purpose throughout the movie. Krasinski corners Evelyn into the role of the matriarch in the first film, but her character was static in the sequel.
In “A Quiet Place,” Evelyn is the provider because she gardens, cooks and teaches the children. Watching her give birth alone in the first film was gripping and hardcore; I was hoping to see more of a protective mother figure who would go to the end of the Earth to protect her children. While Krasinski grasps at this, the biggest plot point Evelyn gets is running an errand for her son. Although this unused potential was disappointing, it didn’t take too much away from the film overall.
“A Quiet Place Part II” is less focused than its predecessor. At the peak of the first movie, all of the Abbot’s are dealing with different facets of the same problem; inthe sequel, they are all on separate journeys dealing with different issues. Many plot points weren’t explained and seemed conveniently placed rather than strategically included.
Viewers of “A Quiet Place” will not be disappointed when they watch “Part II.” Despite the movie’s flaws, the Abbot family is easy to root for, and the film is a tense and exhilarating watch. This is a must watch for fans of thrillers and dramas, or for those who just want to enjoy the re-opening of movie theaters.