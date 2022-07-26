Nothing quite compares to the magic of the summertime. Whether it’s the immaculate warm weather, spontaneous adventures with your friends, vacations, lack of schoolwork and Canvas notifications or just a sense of freedom, this time of year is pretty hard to beat. But that summertime magic cannot live up to its fullest potential without the help of the perfect soundtrack to complement your favorite summer activities. As we move towards the latter half of the sunny season, here are 15 calm, breezy songs that will hopefully play a part in your summer nostalgia.

“One More Love Song” by Mac DeMarco

Who better to recruit for a chill summer playlist than Mac DeMarco? His signature DIY guitar style rings through his track with soothing, comforting vocals and a laid-back drum beat. Driven by a soaring piano section that elevates the song at the hook, DeMarco will transport you to your happy place.

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit (Official Video)

A fan favorite from Steve Lacy’s new album “Gemini Rights,” “Bad Habit” delivers an upbeat and contagious energy with a bouncy, cyclic guitar melody and a vocal performance you can’t help but sing along to. The second half of the track switches gears into an acoustic breakdown with a new charming vocal melody. Catchy with a bittersweet sentiment, this track has a bright mood to carry you through the summer.

“In a Good Way” by Faye Webster

Faye Webster - In a Good Way (Official Video)

Faye Webster entrances you with just a single note. “In a Good Way” does just that with a soft and sweet performance that will hypnotize you from the start. The track has a slow, dreamy allure, like you’re slow-dancing in the kitchen while the pale summer moonlight beams through your window.

“I Didn’t Know” by Skinshape

The next time you find yourself driving with a friend through a scenic route, gliding your hand through the breeze out the window, this song is sure to complete the classic summer feeling. Soothing acoustics and effortless vocals create an easy listening experience that will make you melt in the moment.

“White Gloves” by Khruangbin

Khruangbin on Austin City Limits "White Gloves"

Much like the last one, “White Gloves,” with its easy-going guitar melody and graceful vocal harmonies, will make you feel like you are one with the warm summer air. The Texas trio prove that, musically, it does not take a lot to create a summer essential. Definitely save this one for a destination-less afternoon drive.

“If I Was A Folkstar” by The Avalanches

When I heard this song for the first time, I had never heard anything like it before. I still find it hard to decide what genre I would place it under, but I still get goosebumps every time I hear it. The track presents a beautiful collage of sounds and audio snippets that perfectly blend together to create a blissful experience. Assisting vocals from Toro y Moi add the cherry on top to one of my all time favorite songs.

“Weather” by Ginger Root

Ginger Root - "Weather" (Official Music Video)

Let’s just say that Ginger Root snapped on this one. This track bleeds sun with smooth keys that drive the melody, a funky bassline and an irresistible hook. Listening to it makes you feel exactly what the song says: “Lost in this weather.” It never fails to put a smile on my face.

“Hawaiian Boi” by Triathalon

No summer playlist should go without a flavor of surf rock, yet this track puts an acoustic flavor on the surf rock style. Gentle guitar plucks and slow and steady vocals make this song the perfect vibe for a chill beach trip, soaking up the sun with your toes in the sand (surfboard not required but recommended).

“A.D. 2000” by Erykah Badu

An immaculate work of art from the talented Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000” is a timeless piece with warm sonics that feel like a cozy blanket is wrapped around you. If you close your eyes, this track can take you places with its intricate layering of acoustic guitar, gentle keys and a warm synth line, not to mention the other-worldly vocals from Badu. This track sounds like sitting back on a rocking chair on the front porch on a warm summer night with the glow of fireflies buzzing around an old oak tree.

“Bluebird” by Gus Dapperton

Gus Dapperton - Bluebird (Official Music Video)

When it comes to consistently creating the perfect sunny day anthem, Gus Dapperton possesses a midas touch. “Bluebird” brings a catchy rhythm and an uplifting chorus that feels sky-high. This song sounds like what it feels like to have fun and get lost with your friends without a single care in the world.

“Mrs Magic” by Strawberry Guy

To fit a more night vibe, “Mrs Magic” is an ethereal, spacey track driven by enchanting keys and a mysterious lo-fi aesthetic. It feels melancholy, but like the name implies, the song gives a feeling of magic and childlike wonder. I still feel in a trance every time I hear it.

“Shine” by Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ has made a name for himself for his classic boom-bap hip-hop style, and he works that seamlessly over an iconic Roy Ayers sample of “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.” With a shimmering piano melody and soulful vocal chops over simple boom-bap drums, this track was designed to be played in the sunshine much like the song it stems from.

“Everyday” by Jamiroquai

“Everyday” is one of those songs that draws you in after just the first chord. Pulling elements of neo-soul and R&B, this track is smooth like butter with an enticing chord progression, alluring strings and a bouncy bass. Really sink into it and let this song take you on a ride.

“I Feel Like Loving You Today” by Donald Byrd

Another one of my all time favorite songs, this song hits the hardest in the summer when the sun is about to set, like the end to a perfect day with your significant other. “I Feel Like Loving You Today” displays an incredible blend of instrumental layering with its consistent piano chords, warm horn section, ascending strings and soaring vocals that take you to another planet.

“Remember Summer Days” by Anri

What’s more feel-good than 80s city pop? A nod to that carefree summer feeling we all love, this track contains big production with all the elements of the retro 80s sound that can get you dancing in an instant. “Remember Summer Days” feels like a summer celebration, and everyone’s invited to the party.

To me, the best memories from the summer always have nostalgic songs attached to them that take you right back to those moments, and I think that can make the season that much more