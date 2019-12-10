The Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market is back for its 34th year in the Lane Events Center in downtown Eugene. This year there are over 250 booths filled with handmade creations from artists based all around Lane County, live music, an international food court and fun holiday activities for the whole family. Visitors can find everything from soap to clothing to intricate works of art.
Despite the chaos of cramming 250 plus booths into two rooms, the center is organized into 20 different lanes of booths so that it is easy to navigate. Each lane also has a festive themed name such as “Gnome Alley,” and “Snow Way.” Many of the artists labeled the lane their booth is on in the market catalog, so that they are easily located by shoppers.
The Holiday Market is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 6PM until December 22nd, but they stay open on the 23rd and 24th for any last minute Christmas shopping. It costs nothing to enter the market and free parking is available next to the event center. There are musical acts scheduled throughout the day in both the main hall and in the Holiday Hall, featuring local artists and performers from schools throughout Lane County.
In the center of all of the action is the bustling international food court, positioned across from the stage so that guests can dine with some entertainment. The participants in the food court are local restaurants and regular participants in the Eugene Saturday Market that occurs every Saturday from April to November. Some of the foods on the menu include: Italian, Afghan, Indian, Asian and Mexican. There are also sweet treats including: made to order crepes from Edible Improv and fresh desserts from Dana’s Cheesecake Bakery.
The list of items that can be purchased from the many vendors is extensive, with 24 categories of different art types, gift types and other handmade goods. Many of these artists have been participants in both the Saturday and Holiday Market’s for years, as it has become a valuable source of income and a fun way to interact with the community year after year.
While there are many booths within the market itself, here are the Emerald’s featured highlights:
Amanda Finegold Silver and Co. has a new location within the Holiday Market for the first time in over a decade at 86 Fir in the middle of the vast Holiday Plaza. Known for their handcrafted jewelry and intricate silver pieces of jewelry specifically, they have been a valuable part of the Holiday market for many years. This year they have changed up the items offered at their booth, adding a brand new collection of therapeutic aromatherapy oils. “These are topical roll-on (therapeutic aromatherapy) oil blends that provide soothing support for various conditions. My Great Night, Rough Morning blend, for example, is especially helpful during this holiday season of parties and overindulgence.” said Amanda Finegold, shop owner.
FireSmith Copper, located at Spruce 167A in the Holiday Plaza, is selling a wide variety of copper artwork this year. Their slogan “Art Born of Fire,” speaks for itself as their art is created through painting on copper intricately with the use of heat and flames. Their pieces depict scenes of nature, shapes and various other artistic creations. Each piece is delicately handmade by their artists Jennah and Paul Yost. "We want to display the character of copper, our paint brush is flame and experience. This year, our obsession has color. The familiar, and new designs, are a result of the hours spent in the studio evolving technique, composition, and craftsmanship,” said Jennah and Paul.
Guests of the market can enjoy holiday festivities, shop for their loved ones, watch local entertainment, and engage with members of the community throughout the marketplace, while meeting the faces behind the fantastic artwork on display. From community members to travelers, the Saturday Market’s Holiday Market is free fun for all ages.