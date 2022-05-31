Well, we wrapped up another school term. A springtime filled with long hours and odd rains, good grades and late work we’ve turned in. Some of us will reach the finish line this year, while others will look forward to the summer and fall terms. Whoever we are and wherever we go, it’s always nice to kick back with a refreshing drink as we depart. Below are some simple but tasty drinks to make on your own or with friends.

Whiskey Sour

Although simple in the cocktail world, there’s nothing more traditional and profound than the whiskey sour. With the sweetness from the whiskey and the fresh citrus combined in the drink, this recipe is the perfect balance to make as spring wraps up. Here’s what you need to add to your shopping list:

2 ounces of whisky (any kind will do)

3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice

1/2 to 3/4 ounce of simple syrup (depending on how sweet you like it)

Maraschino cherry as garnish (I like to go with an orange slice)

The drink is combined with ice, shaken and strained. Some people like to add a raw egg to make the drink smoother, but that’s your choice. It is a simple and delicious cocktail to have throughout any day.

White Sangria (with a twist)

Traditionally, this drink comes from Spain and Portugal. It’s a wine mixed with fresh herbs and fruits and is fermented in a pitcher for several hours. There are many ways and recipes for making this cocktail, making it unique depending on where you live and come from. However, the base of the drink is whatever’s in season and can vary from the produce in stock. I added some ingredients to mine according to our spring weather:

1/2 cup of vodka (though you can play with any white liquors)

A bottle of white wine (750 ML)

2 cups of sliced strawberries

2 cups of sliced oranges (trust me)

1 cup of basil, or in my case 1/2 cup of mint (it’s mint season this time around)

2 sliced limes

1 cup of ginger soda

This drink is mixed in a pitcher or bowl starting with mint, adding the limes, orange and strawberries in layers. After that, you add the wine and vodka and stir everything together. You then place the pitcher in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. If you don’t have these fruits or herbs in stock, you can substitute some ingredients: orange for apples; strawberries for any kind of berry; limes for lemons; mints for basil; and any white alcohol, like gin, tequila or rum. You can also make your sangria with red wine, which is the traditional way of doing it and consists of the same ingredients.

Pollinated Remedy

This is a recipe you won’t find just anywhere else. You can’t order it from a bar, and you won’t find it online. This cocktail was handed down as a homemade recipe that was perfected through time. Although this isn’t the actual remedy to pollen allergies it can ease some pain when drinking it:

1/2 cup of tequila

1 cup of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1/4 simple syrup (or cane sugar melted with water on the stove)

Splash of club soda

A ton of ice

Add all the ingredients into a blender, making a frozen concoction that’s perfect for warmer weather. Ideally, it’s a drink to share with family and friends and is easy to make, even if you don’t have a blender. You can get a whole lot from this drink without spending too much money and can have five to six servings for a 48 oz blender.

Hopefully, these three cocktails help you celebrate this spring term and welcome whatever happens next. Here’s to everyone graduating and those still at work. Travel safe and enjoy your last weeks, cheers!