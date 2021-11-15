Close your eyes and picture a big house with plenty of rooms to sit in and drink a cup of steaming hot, fresh coffee. Large vintage windows, old floors and furniture are still standing strong, showing no signs of aging even after decades of use. Imagine the smells percolating from the kitchen, the lighting from an autumn morning and the conversations happening over a warm meal. This is the picture of a local staple that has existed in our community for 38 years — a place called Glenwood.
Spirited as this may seem, the Glenwood Restaurant near campus is hanging its hat and bidding farewell to those years serving the people of Eugene and the campus community. Come spring of 2022, the place will close its doors and be demolished to make way for a new high rise.
For those who haven’t been to the restaurant, it is located on the outskirts of campus, on East 13th Avenue and Alder Street next to the 7-Eleven. It first opened its doors in 1983, and owner Jacqui Willie has contributed her love of food to the neighborhood ever since. The place has a mellow atmosphere with unique nooks and corners in a two-story house that is cozy enough to call home. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of dishes that cater to vegan foodies or meat lovers of all kinds.
Over the years, Glenwood has hosted many memorable moments and loyal customers, both locally and from different parts of the country. “We loved it when we were in college and as we all moved on and to other parts of the country it was the spot we would always meet for breakfast when anyone came back to town,” said Lori Chaffin-Britt of her and her friends, who attended UO. “We have so many great memories there over the years, it will be sad to see it gone.”
Although Willie said she is sad to be selling the place, she wants to retire within the year and hopefully have a steady income without working so much. She’s hoping to leave the business to her family and friends to run in her other location on Willamette Street.
“It’s sad, but it feels like it makes sense,” Willie’s son, Jesse Clemenes, said. “The situation has gotten more difficult,” he said, referring to vandalism and crime in the area. Clemenes works in the kitchen prepping meals and getting plates ready. Over the years, he has watched the whole area change. The campus getting bigger and bringing in more students has required more apartment buildings to be constructed; the incoming high rise building could help meet this demand.
Most who recall the restaurant have nothing but good things to say, describing it as a haven to those who live in Eugene, bringing fond memories to them and their family, students and those that come and visit.
“Love eating at that place, typically with friends visiting their kids at the U of O,” said Steve Toler, a regular customer. “I’m sad to see them vacate this place.”
The building has not only catered to students and workers of the Alder area, but has hosted rehearsal dinners, bar mitzvahs, wedding receptions and even Willie’s wedding in 2015. “It was so much fun. We filled that place with so many friends and family and we just partied all night long,” Nicole Golf laughed. Golf has known Willie her whole life and has worked in both restaurants since 2009. She’s been a hostess, waiter and manager for the restaurant even while getting her undergraduate degree at UO.
Another moment that stands out was Senator Bernie Sanders visiting the restaurant during his campaign rally in 2016. “My son was a chef at Glenwood; he prepared Senator Sanders' meal when he was in Eugene. He loved the outdoor dining area,” Eugene community member Carolyn S. Hughes said. “I’m absolutely saddened by this loss.” The meal Sanders ordered was a Nova Scotia scramble which comes with salmon, green onions and cream cheese scrambled with two eggs.
Even though Eugene is losing this monumental place, there is a silver lining; the Glenwood on South Willamette will still be open with the same menu options, bringing the city the same food it has served all these years. Still, when you get a chance, come by Alder Street and pay your last visits to the restaurant. Raise your glasses and give a final toast to a place that’s a part of Eugene's history.