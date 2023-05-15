Mount Pisgah is home to approximately 100 species of bees, most of which are native to Oregon and North America, according to August Jackson, the interpretation coordinator at Mount Pisgah Arboretum and an instructor for Oregon Bee Atlas. Jackson has worked at the Arboretum for 12 years teaching visitors about the nature around them.

During a visit to Mount Pisgah Arboretum, Jackson said he hopes people gain a connection to the place and their neighbors.

“And that is your human neighbors, but also everything else,” he said referring to the many plants and animals people live their life among. Through connection and appreciation, Jackson said people will hopefully be more inclined to preserve nature.

Jackson said the Arboretum works to preserve and enhance native habitats. This means caring for both bees and the natural world around them. Jackson said bees and plants co-evolved and rely on each other for successful reproduction.

Bees are significant to aspects of everyday life. Jackson said bees pollinate food that many people eat regularly, including nutrient rich fruits and vegetables. According to the Bee Conservancy, “Bees pollinate 1/3 of the food we eat.”

The most common bees visitors to Mount Pisgah Arboretum can see are small carpenter bees, bumble bees and mason bees. The arboretum offers a variety of educational programs and festivals, to help visitors identify and better understand the insects and flowers they see. These include an annual Wildflower & Music Festival and Mushroom Festival.

Mount Pisgah Arboretum is located 7 miles from the University of Oregon campus and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Those who want to learn more about the area and its rich nature can participate in programs on site or visit the website for more information.