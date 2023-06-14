K-pop has become a global sensation in recent years. Though all songs, bands and dances are encapsulated into one genre, part of its allure is its variety. For fans, one of the most fun elements has become the choreography and dance element of K-pop, which makes K-pop a more immersive form of music.

Groups put out full-length videos of their dance choreography, which fans commonly choose to learn as a hobby. Luckily for University of Oregon K-pop fans, K.Aire serves as an avenue for fans to perform or watch, and celebrate as a community.

On Sunday, June 4, K.Aire held its end-of-year showcase in the Erb Memorial Union ballroom. The night showcased two-and-a-half hours of K.Aire performances and other Eugene dance clubs: Duck Street Dance Club, Kumiho Dance Krew and Flock Rock UO.

Member Shay Gionson — stage name Mai — had been dancing ever since she was a little kid. She became a member in the winter term, while also being a member of the Duck Street Dance Club. Gionson shared what the night meant for her.

"It was nerve-wracking, but it felt nice that a lot of our friends and family were there," Gionson said. "It took a lot of the stress off, too."

The team and fan base have rapidly grown this past year. Last year's showcase booked the Global Scholars Hall great room, but this year, K.Aire Generation 10 sold out the EMU ballroom in only three days.

"K.Aire has definitely grown a lot in popularity," Gionson said. "This year we got a lot of offers for cultural shows, so next year I anticipate more and a bigger and better K.Aire night."

The room was filled with applause and cheers the entire night. K.Aire built a community and space of comfort and comradery as they spoke to the audience as friends. Freshman business major, Janice Yang, spoke about her experience that night as a volunteer and audience member.

"Where I grew up, there weren't many people that shared my interest in K-pop, so it was cool seeing a whole event for it," Yang said. "It's one of my biggest interests, so seeing so many people enjoying it too made me very happy."

K-pop fanatics weren't the only ones in the audience though. Some of K.Aire's members' families were in attendance. Gionson's mother, Suzy Watson, was in attendance on Sunday with other family members. The joy glistened in her eyes as she spoke about her daughter.

"I remember her dancing after dinner at her aunt's house. She was the star of the show dancing in the middle of the living room, that was Shay," Watson said. "For us, we love it because it truly represents everything she loved growing up."

K.Aire has created a space where K-pop can be celebrated in the UO community. K.Aire holds dance workshops every term and frequently performs at various events throughout the school year. They also collaborate with Korean student groups to create spaces for fans to join them in dancing with random play dances.