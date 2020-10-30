It’s now the end of October, and Halloween has crept up on us faster than Pennywise. Meanwhile, COVID-19 made it a little further than Easter, and Halloween parties this year are all but dead.
While students might not get to go out and party in huge groups (and you shouldn’t), there are still plenty of Halloween traditions, like watching horror movies with friends, that are very much alive. Without further ado, here are eight horror throwbacks (pre-1990) to keep you entertained and in the spooky season spirit.
“Halloween”
The original 1978 “Halloween” is a classic. The slasher film, directed by John Carpenter, stars Nick Castle as Michael Myers, a mentally disturbed and almost unkillable man on the loose from the insane asylum. He was committed after murdering his sister on Halloween when he was six years old, and is looking to kill again on Halloween.
“Night of the Living Dead”
George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” is one of the most iconic zombie movies of all time. The gory and violent zombie survival movie stars Duane Jones, who became the first Black lead in a horror movie, along with a ragtag group of refugees who take shelter inside a farmhouse and are attacked by wave after wave of the undead.
“Friday the 13th”
Sean S. Cunningham’s 1980 slasher stars Ari Lehman as Jason, one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time. Equipped with his famous hockey mask and chainsaw, Jason rips his way through summer camp counselors, quite literally.
“Nightmare on Elm Street”
Speaking of iconic villains, no list would be complete without Freddy Krueger. In this film, the scar-faced killer haunts his victims’ nightmares, which has undoubtedly led to many real-life nightmares, as well.
“The Shining”
This 1980 Stanley Kubrick film stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, a hotel caretaker who goes insane and attacks his family. The film, which used Mt. Hood’s Timberline Lodge as the exterior of the hotel in the movie, is home to one of the most iconic horror movie lines of all time: “Here’s Johnny!”
“The Hills Have Eyes”
In “The Hills Have Eyes,” the Carters — a regular family whose car breaks down in the middle of the desert — are faced with cannibalistic mutants. While it sounds like a simplistic storyline, the movie has become a cult classic for its commentary on politics and society.
“Carrie”
“Carrie” was originally a Stephen King novel, but it transformed into one of the most iconic supernatural horror movies of all time. The film stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy and bullied teenage girl with telekinetic powers. While it starts off as a cliche coming of age story, it ends in a literal bloodbath.
“Poltergeist”
“Poltergeist,” written and produced by Steven Spielberg, is another supernatural classic. When a family’s home is taken over by evil spirits and their young daughter is taken, the family must learn how to fight against the supernatural.
“The Exorcist”
“The Exorcist,” based on the bestselling book by William Blatty, who also wrote and produced the movie, follows a 12-year-old girl and her mother as they try to expel demons from the little girl through an exorcism performed by two priests.